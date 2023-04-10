Oklahoma Sooners make top 12 for 2024 DL Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of talent in the 2024 recruiting cycle. At the end of March, the Sooners offered a three-star defensive lineman from the IMG Academy, Jayden Jackson. The Sooners were included in Jackson’s top 12 released Monday morning.

His top 12 included Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle that is the definition of a people mover. He is quick off the line of scrimmage and displays really good play strength. Jackson can dart through the line to get into the backfield or utilize his strength to defeat double teams at the point of attack.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been heavily invested in stockpiling talent along their defensive line. In 2022, they brought in blue-chip talents like Adepoju Adebawore and Derrick LeBlanc. They also added intriguing three-star prospects Ashton Sanders, Taylor Wein, and Markus Strong.

As they continue their pursuit of blue-chip defensive linemen David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Nigel Smith, the Sooners are also looking to add Jackson, who holds offers from the top recruiting schools in the country. Jackson played with Stone in 2022 at IMG Academy, and it looks like the two wouldn’t mind playing together at the college level.

Would love to brother 🤞🏾🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/eDFXXuH96O — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) April 10, 2023

Jayden Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 3 — 37 53 247 Composite 3 481 46 70 On3 Recruiting 3 — 51 59 On3 Industry 3 540 53 70

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Fla. Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-2 Weight 300

Recruitment

Offered on March 28, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

Truly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been blessed with. Thank You to all the coaches that have shown love and recruited me. I have selected my top 12. pic.twitter.com/uEavy2QaMo — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) April 10, 2023

