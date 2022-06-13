Oklahoma Sooners Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oklahoma Sooners Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

OU Schedule & Analysis

Marvin Mims, WR Jr.

The silky smooth 5-11, 179-pound junior was one of the team’s top targets over the last two seasons, growing into a star pro prospect. He followed up a 37-catch, 610-yard, nine touchdown Second Team All-Big 12 season with 32 catches for 705 yards and five scores – averaging 22 yards per catch – in an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 campaign.

Dillon Gabriel, QB Jr.

6-0 205. Missed most of last year hurt. 554-913 (61%), 8,037 yards, 70 TD, 14 INT, 167 carries, 372 rushing yards, 8 TD in three seasons at UCF. Two-time Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022

Anton Harrison, OT Jr.

6-6, 309. Good pro prospect at tackle or guard, he started most of the last two years at left tackle and should be an all-star this year on the left side.

Jalen Redmond, DT Jr.

6-3, 284. Missed almost half of last year hurt. 48 tackles, 10 sacks, 21.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 broken up passes in three seasons.

DaShaun White, LB Sr.

6-0, 224. 169 tackles 3.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 broken up passes in four seasons

Woodi Washington, CB Jr.

5-11, 193. 86 tackles, 4 INT, 6 broken up passes in three seasons – missed half of last year hurt.

Michael Turk, P Sr.

6-0, 228. All-America talent who averaged 45.8 yards per punt with 45 put inside the 20 over two years at Arizona State – he was a two-time First Team All-Pac-12 pick. Last year he averaged 51.2 yards per kick with 16 put inside the 20 in a First Team All-Big 12 season for Oklahoma.

Story continues

Key Lawrence, S Jr.

6-0, 204. 55 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 12 TFL in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Eric Gray, RB Sr.

5-10, 209. 258 carries, 1,311 yards (5.1 ypc), 8 TD, 43 catches, 369 yards, 3 TD in two seasons at Tennessee. 78 carries, 412 yards (5.3 ypc), 2 TD, 23 catches, 229 yards, 2 TD last season at OU.

Theo Wease, WR Sr.

6-2, 201. Missed last year hurt, but before that he caught 45 passes for 666 yards (14.8 ypc), 6 TD in two seasons.

For more Oklahoma football – and thanks for the top 10 list help – go to Soonerswire.com

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

OU Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1