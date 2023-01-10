Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for 2024 safety Edrees Farooq
Just a few weeks from national signing day for the 2023 recruiting class, the Oklahoma Sooners got some good news on 2024, landing inside the top 10 for three-star safety Edrees Farooq out of Baltimore, MD.
Along with the Sooners, Farooq included Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Pitt, and USC. He trimmed his list from 18 Power Five offers that also included Ole Miss, West Virginia, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Boston College, and Arizona.
Farooq plays all over the field on defense, lining up in two-high and single-high safety looks, in the slot, and as a box safety. He’s very good in run support, does a great job working through blockers to get to the ball carrier. In the slot, he’s great at getting off blocks to attack swing passes out of the backfield or wide receiver screens. He shows fantastic awareness and takes great angles in pursuit, setting the edge and stringing plays to the sideline.
Though under-evaluated at the moment, Farooq has a chance to see his recruiting profile grow tremendously over the next year ahead of national signing day.
Edrees is the cousin of Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq. That may play a factor in Edrees’ recruitment, but with several high-profile Power Five programs in pursuit, there’s no telling where he could end up.
Edrees Farooq’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Penn State Nittany Lions as the leaders for Farooq’s commitment.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
3
—
24
—
247Sports
3
—
16
52
247 Composite
3
599
19
46
On3 Recruiting
—
—
—
—
On3 Consensus
—
—
—
—
Vitals
Hometown
Baltimore, MD
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
185 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 13, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Ohio State
Michigan
Tennessee
Cincinnati
Penn State
Virginia Tech
Maryland
USC
Pitt
Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾 @jgpvisuals pic.twitter.com/fpy5zBKicB
— Edrees Farooq (@EdreesFarooq21) January 9, 2023