Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for 2024 safety Edrees Farooq

Just a few weeks from national signing day for the 2023 recruiting class, the Oklahoma Sooners got some good news on 2024, landing inside the top 10 for three-star safety Edrees Farooq out of Baltimore, MD.

Along with the Sooners, Farooq included Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Pitt, and USC. He trimmed his list from 18 Power Five offers that also included Ole Miss, West Virginia, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Boston College, and Arizona.

Farooq plays all over the field on defense, lining up in two-high and single-high safety looks, in the slot, and as a box safety. He’s very good in run support, does a great job working through blockers to get to the ball carrier. In the slot, he’s great at getting off blocks to attack swing passes out of the backfield or wide receiver screens. He shows fantastic awareness and takes great angles in pursuit, setting the edge and stringing plays to the sideline.

Though under-evaluated at the moment, Farooq has a chance to see his recruiting profile grow tremendously over the next year ahead of national signing day.

Edrees is the cousin of Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq. That may play a factor in Edrees’ recruitment, but with several high-profile Power Five programs in pursuit, there’s no telling where he could end up.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Penn State Nittany Lions as the leaders for Farooq’s commitment.

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 24 — 247Sports 3 — 16 52 247 Composite 3 599 19 46 On3 Recruiting — — — — On3 Consensus — — — —

Hometown Baltimore, MD Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 185 lbs

Offered on Dec. 13, 2022

