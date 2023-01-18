Oklahoma Sooners make top 10 for 2024 4-Star OT Daniel Calhoun

The 2024 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and the Oklahoma Sooners got some positive news in the recruitment of a blue-chip offensive tackle.

Oklahoma lands inside the top 10 for 2024 four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. The Sooners were included along with Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, and LSU. Calhoun also has a host of offers from notable Power Five programs like Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Calhoun may feel like a longshot at the moment for the Oklahoma Sooners, but we’ve seen this coaching staff pull off some big-time recruiting wins over the last year, so nothing’s over till it’s over. It will be a challenge to go into Georgia and land a top 50 player.

However, with Bill Bedenbaugh’s penchant for developing NFL offensive linemen, don’t count out the Sooners just yet.

Daniel Calhoun’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Georgia, Alabama, and Florida look to be the frontrunners right now, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 100 19 6 Rivals 4 41 10 3 247Sports 4 71 13 3 247 Composite 4 55 10 3 On3 Recruiting 4 140 23 11 On3 Consensus 4 65 13 3

Vitals

Hometown Roswell, Ga. Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-6 Weight 350 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on March 3, 2021

Notable Offers

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Daniel Calhoun is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’7 350 OT from Roswell, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 OT)https://t.co/UscaM08Rgx pic.twitter.com/8SDk79oda3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 18, 2023

