Oklahoma Sooners all-time record vs. SEC opponents on 2024 SEC schedule

The 2024 season will be one of the more anticipated seasons in college football history, with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns moving to the SEC, and the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins taking their talents to the Big Ten.

All of that is happening in the same year that the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, creating even more intrigue and anticipation. Teams that would be out of the hunt entering November will have something to play for down the stretch.

2024 is going to be bonkers and we’re here for it.

Though it’s still a ways out, let’s take a look at Oklahoma’s all-time head-to-head record against the eight opponents they’ll play in their inaugural season in 2024.

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners congratulates Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide after Alabama Crimson Tide defeat the Oklahoma Sooners 45-34 to win the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1

Last meeting (2018): 45-34 Alabama win in the College Football Playoff.

Interesting note: The two sides have only met outside of bowl season twice, a home-and-home sweep for the Sooners in 2002 and 2003.

Jan 2, 2017; New Orleans , LA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Samaje Perine (32) looks for running room against the Auburn Tigers in the third quarter of the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 2-0

Last meeting (2017): 35-19 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl

Interesting note: Both of the Oklahoma Sooners wins came in the Sugar Bowl. When the Sooners play Auburn in 2024, it will be their first Auburn, Ala.

LSU Tigers -- Baton Rouge, La.

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half against LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: LSU leads 2-1

Last meeting (2019): LSU won 63-28

Interesting note: That loss to LSU was Oklahoma’s last trip to the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma’s only win came back in 1950, a 35-0 win over the Tigers in New Orleans.

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 67-24-5

Last meeting (2011): 38-28 Oklahoma win

Interesting note: From 1902 to 1945, the neither team had a leg up in the series with a head-to-head record fo 16-16-4. Since 1946, the Oklahoma Sooners have gone 51-8-1 over Missouri. Jim Tatum got it started and Bud Wilkinson turned what was once a tight rivalry into a one-sided affair, winning 14 in a row for Oklahoma, representing the longest winning streak in the series.

All-time record: Ole Miss leads 1-0

Last meeting (1999): 27-25 Rebels win in Independence Bowl

Interesting note: The Rebels hold the distinction of being the only SEC team to be undefeated against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s hoping that note goes away in 2024.

All-time record: 0-0

Last meeting: None

Interesting note: When Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks roll into Norman in the Fall of 2024, it will be the first time the two sides took the field together.

Sep 1, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Ball State Cardinals at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-1

Last meeting (2015): 31-24 come-from-behind win for the Sooners

Interesting note: Tennessee hasn’t beaten the Oklahoma Sooners since a 17-0 win in Miami in 1939. Sooners vs. Volunteers is one of the matchups fans should be most excited for in the new look SEC in 2024.

Texas Longhorns -- Dallas, Tx.

All-time record: Texas leads 63-50-5

Last meeting (2015): 31-24 come-from-behind win for the Sooners

Interesting note: Since the end of World War II in 1945, the series has been far more even with the Sooners leading 39-37-3. Since 1999, when Bob Stoops took over as head coach, Oklahoma is 16-9 in the rivalry. Sure, Texas got the last laugh in Red River Showdown, but don’t expect that to be anything resembling the norm moving forward.

