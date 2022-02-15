Oklahoma Sooners tied for No. 1 atop Coaches Poll All-Time rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a long and storied history of success in college football. They have seven national championships and 50 conference championships in their 127-year run as one of college football’s best programs.

Though the Alabama Crimson Tide have had one of the better runs in college football during the Nick Saban era, Oklahoma hasn’t had a losing season since 1998. The Crimson Tide have more national championships, which certainly sets them apart, but no one has as many 10-win or 11-win seasons in college football history as the Sooners.

That’s why they show up as the No. 1 team in College Football News AP all-time rankings and No. 1 in the all-time Coaches Poll rankings according to College Football News.

As it did with the AP rankings, College Football News awarded points to teams based on their finish inside the Coaches Poll top 25. For a No. 1 finish, a team received 25 points, No. 2 received 24 points, and so on to No. 25 which received one.

It’s certainly not a perfect system, but the poll system awarding national championships isn’t perfect either. So here we are with the Oklahoma Sooners sitting tied atop the all-time Coaches Poll rankings with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Alabama is at No. 3, followed by Michigan at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5.

Below you can see the Coaches Poll all-time Top 25 according to College Football News.

Once again, there’s only one Oklahoma.

1. Oklahoma Sooners: 1,028 (Tied)

Jan. 3, 2001: Head coach Bob Stoops, J.T. Thatcher #15 and Ontei Jones #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 13-2 to win the Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

Last Claimed National Championship: 2000

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 1,028 (Tied)

Nov. 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2014

3. Alabama Crimson Tide: 1,011

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2020

4. Michigan Wolverines: 806

Oct. 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) watches a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1997

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 743

Nov. 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1988

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 736 (Tied)

October 1988; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne on the sidelines during the 1988 season at Memorial Stadium. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1997

6. USC Trojans: 736 (Tied)

Dec. 4, 2004; Pasadena, California; USC running back #5 Reggie Bush outraces the UCLA defense on his way to an 81-yard touchdown run during the Trojans’ 29-24 win over the Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports.

Last Claimed National Championship: 2004

8. Penn State Nittany Lions: 715

Jan. 1, 1986; Miami; Penn State Nittany Lions running back D.J. Dozier (42) carries the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 1986 National Championship game at the Orange Bowl. The Sooners won the game 25-10. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1986

9. Texas Longhorns: 714

Nov. 27, 1998; Austin; Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams (34) breaking a 60 yard run for a touchdown to break the NCAA rushing record against Texas A&M Aggies. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2005

10. Florida State Seminoles: 617

Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden waves to fans along the parade route Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon the city of Jacksonville hosted the Winn-Dixie Hometown Gator Bowl Parade with Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden serving as the Grand Marshal. The parade route was filled with Florida State University and West Virginia fans here for Friday’s bowl match up. The Florida Times-Union/Bob Self

Last Claimed National Championship: 2013

11. Georgia Bulldogs: 596

Jan. 15, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2021

12. LSU Tigers: 569

Dec. 7, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2019

13. Tennessee Volunteers: 551

Oct. 28, 1995; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) runs out of the tunnel against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 1995 season at Neyland Stadium. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1998

14. Miami Hurricanes: 521

Jan. 1, 1989; Miami, Florida; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson is surrounded by reporters after defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 1989 Orange Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2001

15. Florida Gators: 517

Jan. 8, 2007; Glendale, Arizona; Florida Gators quarterback (15) Tim Tebow runs with the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker James Laurinaitis (33) in the second half of the BCS National Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Florida won the game 41-14. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2008

16. Auburn Tigers: 506

Nov. 13, 2010; Auburn, Alabama; Auburn Tigers quarterback Cameron Newton (2) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan Hare Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 2010

17. UCLA Bruins: 475

Oct. 24, 1987; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman (8) in action against the California Golden Bears during the 1987 season at the Rose Bowl. Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1954

18. Michigan State Spartans: 454

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan’s R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Last Claimed National Championship: 1966

19. Arkansas Razorbacks: 434 (tied)

Nov. 23, 2012; Fayetteville; Arkansas Razorbacks former head football coach and athletic director Frank Broyles and current athletic director Jeff Long call the hogs during a dedication ceremony before the start of a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. A seven and a half foot statue weighing more than 700 pounds was dedicated to Broyles who served the University of Arkansas for more than 50 years in his career. Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1964

19. Ole Miss Rebels: 434 (tied)

Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the Mississippi Rebels calls an audible against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the SBC Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, 2004 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. ‘Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 31-28. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Last Claimed National Championship: 1962

21. Wisconsin Badgers: 400

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1942

22. Clemson Tigers: 394

Clemson running back Darien Rencher (21), left, linebacker James Skalski (47), defensive coordinator Brent Venables , and head coach Dabo Swinney smile during the alma mater after Clemson beat Syracuse 17-14 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Last Claimed National Championship: 2018

23. Iowa Hawkeyes: 345

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, center, reacts during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Last Claimed National Championship: None

24. Washington Huskies: 328

Oct. 31, 1992; Seattle; Washington Huskies head coach Don James on the field prior to the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Husky Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1991

25. Texas A&M Aggies: 316

Sept. 19, 1992; Columbia, Missouri; Texas A&M Aggies head coach R.C. Slocum and his team emerging from the tunnel at the game against Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field. USA TODAY Sports

Last Claimed National Championship: 1939

