Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Tech Red Raiders: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will face Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) on Saturday night in Lubbock, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Heading into last weekend, both the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech were still in search of the win to get them to bowl eligibility. For both teams, it’s been a roller coaster of a season with their first-year head coaches, though Oklahoma’s struggles have been more the surprise.

Joey McGuire has Texas Tech bowl eligible for the second-straight season. It’s the first time since 2012-2013 that the Red Raiders have gone to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.

The big storyline facing the Red Raiders is the loss of Tyree Wilson for the season. Their star edge rusher was in the midst of a fantastic year with 61 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Texas Tech’s defense has had some issues in 2022, losing their best player creates a hole along the defensive front, particularly in the pass rush.

The Sooners are dealing with their own injury issues, as Andrew Raym will miss the remainder of the year after having surgery. Robert Congel has filled in admirably in his absence, but the interior offensive line will be something to watch.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech injury report:

Oklahoma

T.D. Roof, LB: Out for season (Elbow)

Shane Whitter, LB: Out for season (Shoulder)

Andrew Raym, S: Out (Leg)

Daniel Parker Jr., TE: Out Indefinitely (Suspension)

Texas Tech

Behren Morton, QB: Questionable (Ankle)

Derrick Lewis, LB: Out Indefinitely (Undisclosed)

Bryce Ramirez, LB: Out Indefinitely (Leg)

Bryce Robinson, LB: Out Indefinitely (Leg)

Cole Spencer, OL: Out for Season (Knee)

Mason Tharp, TE: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Tyree Wilson, LB: Out for Season (Foot)

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 62% for 2,476 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. 39 carries, 336 yards, and 5 touchdowns.*

Marvin Mims WR: 47 receptions for 844 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Brayden Willis, TE: 28 receptions for 382 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Eric Gray, RB: 165 carries for 1,113 yards, 10 touchdowns at 6.7 yards per carry. 28 receptions for 189 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq, WR: 29 receptions for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. 12 carries for 113 yards, 0 touchdowns at 9.4 yards per carry. 12 kickoff returns for 275 yards at 22.9 yards per return.

Drake Stoops, WR: 31 receptions for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Danny Stutsman, LB: 100 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 passes defended.

David Ugwoegbu, LB: 8933 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks.

DaShaun White, LB: 76 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 passes defended.

Ethan Downs, DE: 33 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 passes defended.

Jalen Redmond, DT: 20 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 passes defended.

Texas Tech

Tyler Shough, QB: 58% for 632 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. 18 carries, 152 yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns.*

Myles Price, WR: 42 receptions for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Xavier White, WR: 41 receptions for 557 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley, WR: 35 receptions for 483 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks, RB: 121575 carries for 575 yards, 7 touchdowns at 4.8 yards per carry.

Sa'Roderick Thompson, RB: 111 carries for 584 yards, 4 touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry.

Krishon Merriweather, LB: 96 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks.

Kosi Eldridge, LB: 68 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception.

Marquis Waters, S: 48 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1 sack.

*Quarterback rushing numbers compiled from Pro Football Focus that doesn’t take away sack yardage from QB rushing totals.

