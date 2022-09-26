Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns fall: Big 12 power rankings after week 4

It was a rough week for the two teams that will be leaving the Big 12 in the near future as Texas and Oklahoma both dropped their first conference game of the season.

The Longhorns carried a 10-point lead into halftime but were unable to stave off Donovan Smith and the Red Raiders in overtime. The Sooners were beaten by a dominant performance from Adrian Martinez, thrusting the Kansas State Wildcats back into the conference title conversation.

The Kansas Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season and are just one of three teams in the Big 12 still undefeated. They’ve played one more game than TCU and Oklahoma State. With the Horned Frogs hosting Oklahoma and Oklahoma State traveling to Waco to face the Baylor Bears, it’s conceivable that the Jayhawks, who host Iowa State, could be the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference after week five.

Week four had several upsets and close games on the Big 12 schedule. How do the teams stack up in this week’s power rankings after week four?

West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Previous Rank: 9

This Week: Beat Virginia Tech, 33-10

West Virginia is on the verge of getting bumped up in the power rankings after a big road win over Virginia Tech. The Pitt and Kansas losses look better by the week, but it’s hard to give them a whole lot of credit for a win over Towson. We’re still in wait and see mode on the Mountaineers.

Next Week: at Texas

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0)

Previous Rank: 8

This Week: Beat SMU, 42-34

It’s hard to know exactly what to think of TCU at the moment. They’re undefeated, but they’ve only played Colorado, who looks terrible, Tarleton, and SMU.

The win over the Mustangs is a good one, as SMU is one of the better AAC teams, but we’ll learn more about what they’ve got going on this week when they host Oklahoma.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1)

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Lost to Texas Tech, 37-34 (OT)

A ten-point lead at halftime and a turnover from one of the best players on your team. Lubbock makes for a difficult road environment, but this was a disappointing loss after a solid performance against Alabama and a two-score win over UTSA.

The seat is probably starting to get a bit warm again for Steve Sarkisian.

Next Week: vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma Sooners (3-1, 0-1)

Previous Rank: 1

This Week: Lost to Kansas State, 41-34

The only reason they’re not below Texas is the way they won the first three games of the season. Each of those wins came by 30 points or more, including on the road in Lincoln and against what’s proven to be a tough Kent State team.

Oklahoma has a lot of questions to answer as they get set for a pivotal bounce-back game on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. A poor showing from the defense in week five, and there will be alarm bells going off.

Next Week: at TCU

Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 0-1)

Previous Rank: 3

This Week: Lost to Baylor, 31-24

It was a tough loss for the Iowa State Cyclones. Two Hunter Dekkers interceptions proved to be the difference in this game. Though they couldn’t capitalize with a short field after Dekkers’ first pick, they turned the second one into seven points to take a commanding 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones made a furious comeback, but the bid would fall short after the Bears recovered the onside kick.

Iowa State’s win over Iowa is still one of the better nonconference wins for the Big 12 this season.

Next Week: at Kansas

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 7

This Week: Beat Texas, 37-34 (OT)

Texas Tech trailed by 10 at halftime but came out of the break with a score to cut the Texas lead to three points. They’d answer each Longhorns score with one of their own and took the lead in the final 30 seconds with a clutch field goal from Trey Wolff.

The Horns would respond in the final 21 seconds with a field goal to tie it, but Texas Tech would capitalize on a Bijan Robinson fumble to start overtime with another Wolff field goal to win the game.

Donovan Smith was again fantastic. He was 38 of 56 for 331 yards and two touchdowns and added 42 yards and a touchdown running the ball. Just as important, he rebounded from his three-interception performance in week two and three interceptions in week three with zero picks against Texas.

Next Week: at Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 10

This Week: Beat Oklahoma 41-34

It stands as a one-score win for the Kansas State Wildcats, but they were easily the better team on the Owen Field turf on Saturday night. If Kansas State can get that type of performance out of Adrian Martinez every week, throw the Wildcats into a crowded group of teams contending for a spot in Arlington for the Big 12 championship game.

Next Week: vs. Texas Tech

Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 6

This Week: Beat Duke, 35-27

The Kansas Jayhawks just keep winning. This time, they withstood the pressure of being a touchdown favorite in front of a sellout crowd and put on another strong performance.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels continues to impress for the Jayhawks. On the day, he was 19 of 23 for 324 yards and four touchdowns and carried the ball 11 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. If this keeps up, there will have to be some serious discussion about Daniels and the Heisman.

Next Week: vs. Iowa State

Baylor Bears (3-1, 1-0)

Previous Rank: 4

This Week: Beat Iowa State 31-24

The Baylor Bears went on the road and beat a tough Iowa State team. Blake Shapen was sharp, going 19 of 26 for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears’ defense forced two turnovers in the win.

Back on track after the loss to BYU, the Bears get set to host Oklahoma State in a pivotal Big 12 matchup.

Next Week: vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0)

Previous Rank: 2

This Week: Bye Week

Oklahoma State had the week off to get ready for the rematch of the 2021 Big 12 championship game in Waco.

Next Week: at Baylor

