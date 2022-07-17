Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting classes compared to future SEC opponents

Sitting atop the Big 12 conference team recruiting rankings midway through July, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners aren’t simply recruiting for the Big 12. With the impending move to the SEC a year or two away, the Sooners and Longhorns are preparing for their foray into the toughest conference in the country.

Oklahoma and Texas are contractually bound to the Big 12 through the 2024 season because of their current media rights agreement. However, there’s the possibility that the two departing schools and the Big 12 could come to an agreement on a buy-out that’s mutually beneficial.

So if the first year in the SEC becomes 2023 or 2024, the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes will be pivotal to the Oklahoma Sooners’ move to their new conference.

In 2022, the Sooners finished No. 8 in the country in team recruiting rankings and the Texas Longhorns were No. 5. Including OU and Texas with SEC teams, the Sooners were No. 5 and the Longhorns No. 4. The two Big 12 schools have been great recruiters for some time, but the move to the SEC will help solidify their place on the national recruiting scene and more than likely give it a bump as kids look to play against the best competition in the country.

Playing in the SEC is significant on the recruiting trail. In the 2022 cycle, all 14 teams in the conference finished inside the top 32. Even the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores had a top 32 recruiting class, which would have finished fourth in Big 12 recruiting for 2022.

For 2023, the Sooners have made significant progress in the last few weeks to strengthen their recruiting class. They’re the No. 10 team in the country after a July that’s earned them seven commitments. Given that the move to the SEC is right around the corner let’s take a look at how Oklahoma and Texas stack up against their future SEC foes using 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.

Auburn Tigers

September 25, 2010; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Cameron Newton (2) straight arms South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Tony Straughter (44) in the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated South Carolina 35-27. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 70

Total Commits: 4

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 4

Three-Star: 0

Top Commit: Four-star Karmello English, WR – Phenix City, Ala.

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 62

Total Commits: 5

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Four-star Suntarine Perkins, ATH – Raleigh, Miss.

Missouri Tigers

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) scores off of an intercepted pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 61

Total Commits: 7

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 4

Top Commit: Four-star Brett Norfleet, TE – St. Charles, Mo.

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate an Aggies score against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 60

Total Commits: 5

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 3

Three-Star: 2

Top Commit: Four-star Bravion Rogers, CB – LaGrange, Texas

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach stands on the side during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 57

Total Commits: 8

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 0

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Three-star Ty Jones, LB – Bay Springs, Miss.

Vanderbilt Commodores

George Walker IV/ Tennessean.com

Overall: 50

Total Commits: 11

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 1

Three-Star: 10

Top Commit: Four-star Martel Hight, CB – Rome, Ga.

Kentucky Wildcats

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 47

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 3

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Four-star Avery Steward, S – Montgomery, Ala.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 27, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 31

Total Commits: 13

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 5

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Four-star Grayson Howard, LB – Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida Gators

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 22

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 9

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Four-star Eugene Wilson III, ATH – Tampa, Fla.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 12

Total Commits: 11

Five-Star: 2

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 2

Top Commit: Five-star Tony Mitchell, CB – Alabaster, Ala.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 11

Total Commits: 23

Five-Star:

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 15

Top Commit: Four-star Luke Hasz – Bixby, Okla.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) returns a fumble for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Overall: 10

Total Commits: 16

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Five-star QB Jackson Arnold – Denton, Texas

LSU Tigers

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure against LSU Tigers defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 8

Total Commits: 16

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 10

Three-Star: 5

Top Commit: Five-star Jalen Brown, WR – Miami, Fla.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 2

Four-Star: 6

Three-Star: 10

Top Commit: Five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava, QB – Long Beach, Calif.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) makes an interception during the fourth quarter Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 6

Total Commits: 14

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 10

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Five-star A.J. Harris, CB – Phenix City, Ala.

Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) goes for a catch as TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 5

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 3

Four-Star: 9

Three-Star: 6

Top Commit: Five-star QB Arch Manning – New Orleans, Louisiana.

