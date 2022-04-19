Oklahoma Sooners target 4-star OL Brycen Sanders sets commitment date
Clarity is coming for the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class. With summer around the corner, high school prospects will begin narrowing the list of schools they’re considering and making commitments ahead of their senior season.
Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class is honing in on his decision and has set a commitment date for June 23. Sanders shared the news via his Twitter account.
The Tennessee native is a consensus top 250 prospect and ranks inside the top 30 at his position. According to 247Sports and On3 Recruiting, he’s a top 15 offensive line prospect in the 2023 cycle.
Sanders recently announced a top four of Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee. He told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that he’s planning an official visit to Oklahoma for the first weekend in June (VIP Access). According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the LSU Tigers appear to be the front-runner with Tennessee in second.
Don’t count Oklahoma out though. Bill Bedenbaugh has the credentials to sway a player to commit to the Sooners.
Brycen Sanders’ Recruiting Profile
Film
Here’s a peek at Sanders’ Hudl tape.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
—
8
30
Rivals
4
—
8
29
247Sports
4
203
4
8
247 Composite
4
27
6
13
On3 Recruiting
4
211
3
14
On3 Consensus
4
241
5
13
Vitals
Hometown
Chattanooga, Tenn.
Projected Position
OL
Height
6-5
Weight
280
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 24
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida State
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
TCU
Tennessee
Final 4
All Glory to God
Commitment coming in June ⏳ pic.twitter.com/vcIPzBmyYV
— Brycen Sanders (@BrycenSanders1) March 29, 2022
