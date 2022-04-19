Oklahoma Sooners target 4-star OL Brycen Sanders sets commitment date

Clarity is coming for the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class. With summer around the corner, high school prospects will begin narrowing the list of schools they’re considering and making commitments ahead of their senior season.

Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class is honing in on his decision and has set a commitment date for June 23. Sanders shared the news via his Twitter account.

The Tennessee native is a consensus top 250 prospect and ranks inside the top 30 at his position. According to 247Sports and On3 Recruiting, he’s a top 15 offensive line prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Sanders recently announced a top four of Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee. He told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that he’s planning an official visit to Oklahoma for the first weekend in June (VIP Access). According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the LSU Tigers appear to be the front-runner with Tennessee in second.

Don’t count Oklahoma out though. Bill Bedenbaugh has the credentials to sway a player to commit to the Sooners.

Brycen Sanders’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Here’s a peek at Sanders’ Hudl tape.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 — 8 30 Rivals 4 — 8 29 247Sports 4 203 4 8 247 Composite 4 27 6 13 On3 Recruiting 4 211 3 14 On3 Consensus 4 241 5 13

Vitals

Hometown Chattanooga, Tenn. Projected Position OL Height 6-5 Weight 280

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 24

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida State

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

TCU

Tennessee

Twitter

Final 4

All Glory to God

Commitment coming in June ⏳ pic.twitter.com/vcIPzBmyYV — Brycen Sanders (@BrycenSanders1) March 29, 2022

1

1