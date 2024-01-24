Oklahoma Sooners target 2026 quarterback out of North Carolina
The Oklahoma Sooners have begun to identify their targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. One of their more recent offers went out to quarterback, Faison Brandon.
Brandon is a four-star prospect and currently the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class. He’s got great size already with two more years of high school ahead of him.
As a passer, Brandon displays special downfield accuracy, regularly hitting his wide receivers in stride with pinpoint passes. He’s an effortless thrower when pushing the ball down the field and shows good accuracy in the intermediate area of the field.
In addition to his passing prowess, the Grimsley High product shows incredible athleticism and speed when he chooses to run. His size and athleticism will give him an advantage over defenders he’ll face at the collegiate level.
Faizon Brandon’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Rivals Futurecasts haven’t been issued for Brandon at this time.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors NC State over Tennessee in Brandon’s recruitment.
No Crystal Ball Predictions available at this time.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
4
74
6
6
247 Composite
—
—
—
—
On3 Recruiting
4
—
—
—
On3 Industry
4
68
3
6
Vitals
Hometown
Greensboro, N.C.
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
190 pounds
Recruitment
Offered on January 23
No Visit Announced at this time
Notable Offers
Florida State
Louisville
NC State
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
I am excited and blessed to say that I have received my 12th D1 offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #Sooners #AGTG @JOE_JON_FINLEY @SethLittrell @e43fitness @RecruitGrimsley @grimsleyfb @BrianDohn247 @MohrRecruiting @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/lnweJQ3TRA
— Faizon Brandon (@faizon_brandon) January 23, 2024