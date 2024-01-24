Advertisement

Oklahoma Sooners target 2026 quarterback out of North Carolina

John Williams
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners have begun to identify their targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. One of their more recent offers went out to quarterback, Faison Brandon.

Brandon is a four-star prospect and currently the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class. He’s got great size already with two more years of high school ahead of him.

As a passer, Brandon displays special downfield accuracy, regularly hitting his wide receivers in stride with pinpoint passes. He’s an effortless thrower when pushing the ball down the field and shows good accuracy in the intermediate area of the field.

In addition to his passing prowess, the Grimsley High product shows incredible athleticism and speed when he chooses to run. His size and athleticism will give him an advantage over defenders he’ll face at the collegiate level.

Faizon Brandon’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • Rivals Futurecasts haven’t been issued for Brandon at this time.

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors NC State over Tennessee in Brandon’s recruitment.

  • No Crystal Ball Predictions available at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

Rivals

247Sports

4

74

6

6

247 Composite

On3 Recruiting

4

On3 Industry

4

68

3

6

 

Vitals

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Greensboro, N.C.

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

190 pounds

 

Recruitment

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Offered on January 23

  • No Visit Announced at this time

Notable Offers

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Per 247Sports

