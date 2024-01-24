Oklahoma Sooners target 2026 quarterback out of North Carolina

The Oklahoma Sooners have begun to identify their targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. One of their more recent offers went out to quarterback, Faison Brandon.

Brandon is a four-star prospect and currently the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class. He’s got great size already with two more years of high school ahead of him.

As a passer, Brandon displays special downfield accuracy, regularly hitting his wide receivers in stride with pinpoint passes. He’s an effortless thrower when pushing the ball down the field and shows good accuracy in the intermediate area of the field.

In addition to his passing prowess, the Grimsley High product shows incredible athleticism and speed when he chooses to run. His size and athleticism will give him an advantage over defenders he’ll face at the collegiate level.

Faizon Brandon’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals Futurecasts haven’t been issued for Brandon at this time.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors NC State over Tennessee in Brandon’s recruitment.

No Crystal Ball Predictions available at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 4 74 6 6 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 4 — — — On3 Industry 4 68 3 6

Vitals

Hometown Greensboro, N.C. Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-4 Weight 190 pounds

Recruitment

Offered on January 23

No Visit Announced at this time

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Duke

Florida State

Louisville

NC State

North Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire