Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game: How to watch and other events taking place in Norman

The Oklahoma Sooners spring game acts as the culmination of months of offseason work. It’s a celebration of the effort the team has put in during winter workouts and spring ball as well as a preview of what’s to come in the 2023 season.

We’ll get to see a number of players who will play significant roles in 2023. The spring game also serves as a sneak preview of the future, where we’ll get to see players like Jackson Arnold in a Sooners uniform for the first time.

If you’re attending the game or watching at home, here’s all the information you need to enjoy your spring game Saturday.

How To Watch

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) cannot make a catch as Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Joshua Eaton (1) defends during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The game will be streamed on ESPN+, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT with play-by-play voice Toby Rowland, Keith Jackson, Carly Murray, and Ashley Van De Velde on the call.

The game can also be heard on the Sooner Sports Radio Network with Chad McKee, Teddy Lehman, and Gabe Ikard.

Format

🔴🔴🔴 vs. ⚪️⚪️⚪️ We’re introducing a new scoring system for this weekend’s Spring Game between the offense and defense. The two teams will also have opportunities to earn points throughout the week as we get ready to #PackThePalace on April 22. Which team are you rocking… pic.twitter.com/Yj3W0ZiOut — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 18, 2023

Oklahoma will play offense vs. defense this year due to some injuries on the offensive line. The scoring is unique and designed to give each side a chance to win the game.

Saturday’s game will feature the offense (Red Team) vs. the defense (White Team) and a point-scoring system for each squad. Each quarter will be 12 minutes in duration. At the start of the fourth quarter, a target score will be generated by adding 12 points to the leading team’s score. If one of the teams reaches that target score before the fourth quarter clock expires, that team wins. If the target score is not reached by either team, the team leading when the clock expires wins. The Red Team will be coached by Bill Bedenbaugh and will man the west sideline. The White Team will be coached by Todd Bates and utilize the east sideline. — SoonerSports.com

Ticket Information

Oklahoma fans cheer during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members cost $10 each. Season ticket holders and Sooner Club members must log in to their online account to order.

MidFirst Bank East Stadium Club, Valero South Champions Club and Santee Lounge season ticket holders have access to purchase reserved tickets within their respective club(s) for $10 each.

General Public

Tickets for non-season ticket holders are $15 for reserved bowl seating and are available now at SoonerSports.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase in-person on Saturday at the OU Athletics Ticket Office (main box office on west side of stadium) and via the ticket booths by Gates 5 and 7.

2023 Season Ticket Information

Tickets for the 2023 football season are also now available for purchase and start at just $400 for six home games at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This new, lower price point is available for seats in the upper west deck. Additional inventory is available starting at $505 per season ticket, plus applicable donation. To select seats today, visit SoonerSports.com or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or outickets@ou.edu. — SoonerSports.com

Kyler Murray Statue Unveiling

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners former player Kyler Murray on the sidelines during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray will be on hand for his public Heisman Trophy statue unveiling during a celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Heisman Park on the east side of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Following the celebration, Party Pics will take photos of fans next to Murray’s statue until 2 p.m.

Fans attending the spring game will also want to stay in their seat at halftime, as Murray will be honored on the field for his OU accomplishments and for claiming his permanent spot at Heisman Park. — SoonerSports.com

Fan Parking

Oklahoma fans cheer during a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oklahoma won 28-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The East Suite Reserved, Field House, Heisman and Monnet parking lots, as well as the Asp Avenue Parking Facility, will be reserved for the spring game. All other parking lots/facilities will be free to the public and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

General and ADA parking will be available in Lloyd Noble Center’s north lot, where shuttles will transport patrons to the west side of the stadium starting at 12:30 p.m. A limited number of ADA spots will be available in the Asp Avenue Parking Facility on a first-come, first-served basis with a valid ADA placard. — SoonerSports.com

Party at the Palace

An OU flag is flown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

OU will hold its “Party at the Palace presented by Allstate” pregame fan festival on the lawn immediately north of the stadium starting at 10:30 a.m. Many of the usual Party at the Palace elements will be featured, including a variety of food trucks (Midway Deli, Supermercados Morelos, Meating Place, HTeaO and Kona Ice), interactive games and music.

Additionally, OU Esports, in collaboration with McDonald’s, will be hosting an outdoor game experience with Arch gift cards and buy-one-get-one-free card giveaways. Fans can stop by and play their favorite video games, such as Madden, Mario Kart and more. Also, the Coke pregame will feature a face painter, balloon artist, inflatables and other interactives. And Devon Energy’s innovative STEM program “SportsLabs” will take place on the lawn immediately north of Heisman Park on the east side of Jenkins Ave. — SoonerSports.com

Stadium Entry

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Normal stadium entry policies (including metal detector and clear bag) will be in place for Saturday’s spring game. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to enter the stadium via the suggested gate on their mobile ticket. — SoonerSports.com

Free Giveaway

Nov 17, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The OU Athletics Department will hand out free commemorative Kyler Murray and 2023 football schedule posters to the first 10,000 fans through the stadium gates on Saturday. — SoonerSports.com

Food Specials inside the Stadium

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 19: Wide receiver Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores untouched on a 30-yard catch against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first quarter during the Bedlam game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma leads 28-3 at the half. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

A couple of new gameday food specials will be among the many available concession offerings on Saturday. Family packs of four hot dogs, four regular-sized soft drinks or bottled waters and a jumbo bag of popcorn can be purchased for $40 at the Red Zone stands by Sections 9 and 35. And Fan Favorite Philly Nachos will be available for $15 at the Goal Line Fan Fare stand by Section 46.

Select fans not wanting to miss any of Saturday’s game action can have concessions delivered to their seat by downloading and ordering via the StadiumDrop app. OU will test this new fan experience in sections 1-4 and sections 32-52. StadiumDrop can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play. — SoonerSports.com

Postgame Autograph Session

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jason Llewellyn (87) and Oklahoma Sooners tight end Daniel Parker (22) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman McKade Mettauer (72) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) and Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Savion Byrd (59) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson and Cream Collective will host members of the OU football team for an autograph session starting one hour after the conclusion of the spring game. The autograph session is for Crimson and Cream Collective members and will be held on the team’s practice fields on the southwest corner of the stadium (members should enter via the gate by Bob Stoops’ statue in front of the Switzer Center main lobby on the south side of the stadium). To become a member, visit www.CrimsonCreamCollective.com. — SoonerSports.com

