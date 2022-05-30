Oklahoma Sooners snubbed from hosting an NCAA regional and social media reacted appropriately

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the hottest teams in college baseball. Five straight series wins to close out the Big 12 regular season and a run through the tournament to capture their first Big 12 tournament title since 2013.

Apparently, that wasn’t enough as the NCAA announced its 16 regional hosts before the Big 12 title game had reached its conclusion. Even with the Sooners up 8-1 heading into the final innings, the NCAA thought both Texas and Oklahoma State were more worthy hosts of an NCAA regional. The Sooners tied with Oklahoma State in the Big 12 and were a game ahead of Texas in the regular season.

What an absolute farce of a selection process.

How do you not select a tournament titleholder, who holds series wins over TCU, the Big 12 champion during the regular season, and Texas Tech, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12?

It doesn’t make sense and now the Sooners await the decision from the selection committee on where they’ll head for the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Safe to say, the team that hosts the Sooners in their region will be none-to-pleased.

Much like Sooner Nation, who reacted to the NCAA’s snub.

Oklahoma is officially not hosting an NCAA Regional next week Can't help but wonder if today's dominant performance was factored in…at all #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) May 30, 2022

The #Sooners – on the cusp of winning a Big 12 championship – will not host an NCAA Regional this week. — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 30, 2022

#Sooners, who I think deserved to host a regional, are not hosting. They will be a crazy tough No. 2 seed. — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) May 30, 2022

Also, how about @OU_Baseball not hosting? #Sooners have an RPI of 24, are going to be in the Top 20 after this Texas game. Will finish one game out of first in the regular season + win the #Big12 tournament title. They should be a host, IMO. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 30, 2022

With that said on #Oklahoma, #Sooners caused some of their anguish on their own. #OU, for some reason, labeled its neutral site series against Texas as a home series, thus didn’t get the RPI points it would’ve at a neutral site. Probably cost them 4-5 spots in the RPI. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 30, 2022

Oklahoma won't host and the Big 12 has only themselves to blame. You can't have your championship game end after hosts are announced. — College Baseball Nation (@CollegeBallNat) May 30, 2022

Picked to win the Big 12 and now even to be a HOST OVER NORMAN!!!! 😡 Now their fans are turning their tail and running for the exits!!! #BoomerSooner 🐴🐴⚾️😤#OUTexas WAKE UP NATTY COLLEGE BASEBALL MEDIA!!!! pic.twitter.com/L5tlAO6b5n — Jim D (in Arlington) (@okinfortworth) May 30, 2022

The NCAA announcing baseball regional host sites before all the conference title games are over is just peak NCAA. Absolute joke. — 𝐉𝐨𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐁𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@JoeBuettner) May 30, 2022

is there a reason the ncaa is announcing these with conference title games still going on? https://t.co/SWmdykciiy — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 30, 2022

Oklahoma will be headed on the road in the NCAA Tournament. NCAA field will be announced Monday morning. One of the hotter teams in the country on the verge of a Big 12 Tournament title just got some added juice with the host snub. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) May 30, 2022

Something safe to say re: Oklahoma not hosting a regional Whatever teams winds up with the #Sooners as the No. 2 in their regional will be very unhappy OU is, without question, one of the hottest teams in the country and have been for the last month and a half — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) May 30, 2022

And our Oklahoma Sooners are the Big 12 tournament champs!!! pic.twitter.com/riVd0UsCar — Olivia (@MTchickk) May 30, 2022

Congratulations @OU_Baseball and Coach Skip Johnson @Big12Conference Tournament Champions! #Sooners beat Texas 8-1. Heck of a tournament men — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 30, 2022

OU pitchers combined for 51 K’s and 7 BB’s in the B12 Tourney! @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/iThuEnydqF — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) May 30, 2022

Congrats to Jake Bennett, Jimmy Crooks, Peyton Graham and Tanner Tredaway on being named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team! 👏#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/z9JacoduSp — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 30, 2022

