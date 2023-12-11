Oklahoma Sooners skyrocket in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Oklahoma is on a heck of a run to start the season. The Sooners are stacking wins and building a strong resume that has them on the path to breaking their NCAA Tournament drought.

Oklahoma sits 9-0 and will have two games this week to continue building an impressive resume as the nonconference slate starts to wind down. The rest of the nation notices what Porter Moser is doing with his basketball team in Norman.

On Monday, the newest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released, and the Sooners had the most significant rise of any team in the top 25 moving from No. 22 to No. 12.

That 10-spot jump comes on the heels of Oklahoma dominating two Power Five opponents from two of the best basketball conferences in the country in Providence from the Big East and Arkansas from the SEC.

Oklahoma remains one of seven teams in Division 1 basketball that is unbeaten.

Arizona is the No. 1 team after they dismantled Wisconsin. The standard bearer of the Big 12, Kansas, is ranked second, while the newest Big 12 member, Houston, led by former Oklahoma head coach Kelvin Sampson, comes in at third.

Purdue and Connecticut round out the top five. Another undefeated Big 12 team, Baylor, ranks sixth, while Marquette and Creighton rank 7th and 8th.

Oklahoma will take on the now No. 9 UNC Tarheels in a massive matchup on Saturday. Tennessee and Clemson round out the schools right in front of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has a chance to make a significant splash this week with a win in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational against a talented UNC squad led by Hubert Davis. A win there, and the Sooners could be on the cusp of a top-five ranking by the time the calendar turns to 2024.

