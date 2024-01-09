Oklahoma Sooners set to host 2025 5-Star safety

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to continue their hot start to their 2025 recruiting class as they prepare for their junior day in just a few weeks. The Sooners are set to host several of the nation’s top juniors on Jan. 27, 2024.

One of the most high-profile players expected to be in attendance is Galveston, Texas native jonah williams. The five-star is listed as a linebacker on most sites, but safeties coach Brandon Hall is his primary recruiter, signaling where Oklahoma expects him to play.

On3 Industry Ranking No. 12 overall @JonahW409 is scheduled to be at the Oklahoma Sooners Junior Day January 27. Junior HUDL:https://t.co/NucndeYrGyhttps://t.co/3bS0WO48DZ — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) January 9, 2024

The Texas Longhorns are currently the leader for Williams, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine at 43.4%. But Oklahoma is a close second at 25.7%. Williams is also a highly touted baseball player, so I’m sure Oklahoma will use that to help land the safety.

They’ve had great success with that, landing two in the 2024 class. Williams finished last season with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, a fumble returned for a touchdown, four interceptions, taking three for scores, and two punt and kick return touchdowns.

This was after an incredible 2022 campaign that saw him be named the Texas District 9-5A-I Overall MVP as a sophomore and help his school go undefeated in the regular season for a defense that only allowed 31 total points in 11 games, while the offense averaged 51 points per game.

Safe to say, this would be a huge win, and it starts with a great junior day visit.

