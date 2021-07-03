Oklahoma Sooners selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big 12 Team

As we get closer to the start of the 2021 season, major media publications will begin releasing their preseason awards and all-conference teams. The Oklahoma Sooners figure to be featured quite prominently on many All-American and All-Big 12 squads. And that was the case as Pro Football Focus released their All-Big 12 team.

In all nine Sooners made the squad, headlined by quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Spencer Rattler, QB

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

What more can be said about Spencer Rattler at this point. The consensus top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class has high expectations entering the 2021 college football season. Oklahoma is a national title contender and Rattler is the favorite to win the Heisman. Anything less for Rattler and the Sooners will be a disappointment.

What Pro Football Focus had to say:

Rattler has a little bit of Texas Tech Patrick Mahomes in him, both stylistically and situationally. He has an ultra-quick, effortless release to pair with jaw-dropping arm talent and elite playmaking ability outside of structure. The Oklahoma quarterback produced a 91.3 passing grade and a 69.7% accurate-pass rate when creating off structure in 2020, both of which led all FBS passers. That passing grade beat out Joe Burrow for the best grade ever earned by a Power Five quarterback.

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It's a bit surprising that Kennedy Brooks got the nod over Breece Hall, but Brooks is certainly a worthy candidate. Here's what PFF had to say:

Brooks opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but he will be back for the 2021 campaign — very good news for the Sooners. Brooks was the third-highest-graded ball carrier in the FBS from 2018 to 2019 and established himself as one of the top breakaway threats at the position. No FBS running back churned out 10 or more yards on a higher rate of carries over that period than Brooks (23.4%). He doesn’t have electrifying speed, but he is elusive and fights through contact as well as anyone.

While Eric Gray is stealing all the headlines after an electric performance in the Spring Game, Brooks as good as any runner in the country.

Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims was a standout in his true freshman season in 2020 and has raised expectations even further for 2021. With a full offseason to work with quarterback Spencer Rattler, the potential for Mims in 2021 is limitless.

What PFF said:

Mims wasn’t the first, second or even third option in the Oklahoma offense this past year. The true freshman ranked fourth on his team in total routes run but was by far the most productive Sooner and one of the most productive receivers in the FBS. His 89.1 receiving grade and 4.07 yards per route run both ranked among the 10 best marks at the position in 2020.

Erik Swenson, Offensive Tackle

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the world turns, Oklahoma producing top-tier offensive linemen. It's an expectation that Oklahoma will have really good to great offensive line play. Erik Swenson has been a steady force for the Oklahoma offensive line over the last few years. Now making the transition from left tackle to right tackle, he's getting the recognition he deserves.

What PFF said:

Swenson anchors one of the best offensive lines in college football and coming off a year in which he ranked behind only Teven Jenkins and Samuel Cosmi — two second-round talents — in PFF grade among Big 12 tackles. Swenson got off to a rough start in 2020 but was a crisp pass-protector over his last nine outings. From Week 5 on, he led all Power Five tackles in pass-block grade.

Tyrese Robinson, Guard

Brett Deering/Getty Images

What PFF said:

Robinson enters the 2021 season with the hope of continuing the hot streak he was enjoying at the back end of the 2020 campaign. Over his last eight games, Robinson produced an astounding 92.8 pass-block grade that led all FBS guards by two grading points. He logged 282 pass-block snaps in that span yet allowed just three total pressures. Like Hunter Woodard of Oklahoma State, he’ll be in the top guard conversation this fall.

Jalen Redmond, Interior Defensive Line

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the excitement about the Sooners' defense comes from who they have returning from the 2020 squad, but also the return of Jalen Redmond as well. Redmond is an explosive interior defensive lineman who can get pressure on the quarterback and disrupt the run.

What PFF said:

Redmond opted out of the 2020 season, but he is back in Norman for 2021. The 2018 four-star recruit enjoyed a breakout year in 2019, notching an 83.3 grade versus the run and a 76.3 grade as a pass-rusher. When isolating his pass-rush performance to just true pass rushes (i.e., removing the three-man rushes, play action, screens, etc.), his grade spiked to the 90th percentile among interior defensive linemen. Redmond notched a 27% win rate on true pass rushes, which was the sixth-highest mark among Power Five interior defensive linemen.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE Rusher

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

We're running out of superlatives for Nik Bonitto. After a breakout 2020 campaign, he looks to be one of the top pass rushers in the country heading into 2021. Another season with close to ten sacks and we'll be talking about a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What PFF had to say:

Bonitto might be the most underrated player in college football. The rush-end led all FBS edge defenders in pass-rush grade (93.6), pass-rush win rate (28%) and pressure rate generated (25.7%) in 2020. Among all Power Five edge defenders since we began grading college seven years ago, Bonitto ranks in the top five in all three metrics.

Isaiah Thomas, EDGE Rusher

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Isaiah Thomas was another breakout player for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2020. Thomas showed he could rush the passer and play the run equally and help create one of the most feared pass rush trios in college football with Bonitto and Ronnie Perkins. Now he'll be a featured part of Alex Grinch's defense and the sky is the limit for him in 2021.

What PFF had to say:

Thomas primarily lined up at defensive tackle last season, but he was far more dominant playing defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Sooner recorded a 21.9% pressure rate when playing on the edge, third-best at the position in the FBS.

Gabe Brkic, Kicker

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Brkic returns as one of the best kickers in college football. Though his 2020 wasn't as good as his 2019 season, the expectations are still high for Brkic to be a force in the kicking game for Oklahoma.

First-Team Snubs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Perrion Winfrey, Interior Defensive Lineman

As good as Jalen Redmond will be in 2021, the expectations are just as high for Perrion Winfrey after a standout 2020 campaign. His presence on the interior made it tough for teams to run up the middle and he provided pressure on quarterbacks that made it difficult to step up in the pocket.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Woodi Washington, Cornerback

Woodi Washington jumped on the scene in 2020 and showed playmaking ability and sticky coverage. His interception in the end zone at the end of the Texas game was one of the most important plays of the 2020 season. He didn't allow a touchdown on more than 200 coverage snaps last season.

