Oklahoma Sooners second in Athlon Sports’ spring power rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners face arguably the most transition of any team in the conference heading into the 2022 season. Sure, transition and turnover occurs with every team to some degree, the Sooners were met with changes at the most important positions in the program.

They’re one of just three schools to bring in new head coaches along with TCU and Texas Tech. Oklahoma is the only school experiencing turnover at the quarterback position as well as the head coaching spot.

The Sooners brought in arguably the best defensive coordinator in college football over the last decade and perhaps the best coach to never have been a head coach to lead their program into the future. They solved the problem at quarterback by bringing in one of the top names in the transfer portal, Dillon Gabriel.

Although Brent Venables’ defensive prowess speaks for itself, the number of players lost on that side of the ball creates questions that need to be answered this spring. But with the talent they have waiting in the wings, there might not be as much drop-off where they lost starters as one might think.

But it’s the transition and the turnover on defense that has national analysts concerned about Oklahoma’s ability to jump right back into contention. Athlon Sports released their spring ball power rankings and the Oklahoma Sooners come in second behind defending Big 12 champion the Baylor Bears.

In the piece, which is a great breakdown of what to watch for this spring with each team in the conference, Athlon Sports writer Steve Lassan pointed to the new offense and the number of starters lost on defense as what to watch for the Oklahoma Sooners.

This spring is all about transition. The Sooners have a new play-caller in Jeff Lebby, but quarterback Dillon Gabriel already has familiarity with the scheme from a stint with Lebby at UCF. In addition to the overall transition, Oklahoma has to solidify its offensive line and restock the weapons at receiver. New coach Brent Venables was arguably the best defensive coordinator in the nation at Clemson, and his impact should be felt right away. The Sooners return only four starters on defense, but a strong class of transfers will help right away. – Lassan, Athlon Sports

Here’s how the Big 12 stacks up according to Athlon Sports and something we’re looking forward to watching this spring.

Baylor Bears

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) hurdles Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Can the Baylor Bears recreate their ground and pound offense with Abram Smith heading to the NFL?

Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 24, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) catches a pass and scores a touchdown past TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Kee’yon Stewart (2) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

How quickly does the offense get in sync and will Marvin Mims be more involved?

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs in to the end zone for a touchdown in second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Can Spencer Sanders build off the tremendous end to the season that saw him play great against Notre Dame after laying an egg against Baylor?

Texas Longhorns

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown past TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Will Texas’ defense be able to take a step forward to help the offense in 2022?

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Can Adrian Martinez learn to protect the football?

Iowa State Cyclones

Dec 29, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) reacts after a reception against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

How does Iowa State replace the production of Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, and Brock Purdy?

TCU Horned Frogs

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives into the end zone for the go ahead touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second half of the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Will Max Duggan or Chandler Morris emerge from spring ball with a lead in their quarterback competition?

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

What we’re watching for this spring:

Can Donovan Smith build off of his tremendous finish to the 2021 season and hang onto the quarterback job?

West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Could the Mountaineers be this year’s Big 12 team to surprise with the talent they have on their defense?

Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold leads the team onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re watching for this spring:

Does the relative success for the Kansas in 2021 bring a new energy to Jayhawks football in 2022?

