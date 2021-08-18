Oklahoma Sooners scrimmage competitive, back and forth on the day

As the 2021 season fast approaches, the Oklahoma Sooners are in the final stretch of their preparation to make a run at a seventh straight Big 12 Championship and an eighth national championship. Earlier this week, the Sooners had a nighttime scrimmage to allow the players to get into game situations and play under the lights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley was asked to speak about the scrimmage. His initial takeaway from the scrimmage focused on the team’s competitiveness on both sides of the football. Riley had this to say about the scrimmage.

It was pretty competitive. The offense started out pretty quick and then the defense responded in the middle back half. So, it ended up overall on the day, being very, very back and forth, which is honestly been about how the entire camp has gone. It’s just been each side trading shots. There hasn’t really been a lot of sustained dominance by either side. As coaches you appreciated the competitiveness

“There hasn’t been a lot of sustained dominance by either side.” That speaks to balance. The Oklahoma Sooners have balance as a team. They’re no longer entirely reliant on the offense to carry the burden of winning games. The defense is going to help too.

The Sooners have had a lot of success over the course of Lincoln Riley’s tenure, first as the offensive coordinator and now as the head coach, but the defense has held them back from being more competitive and possibly winning the College Football Playoff. Now, Grinch has the defense ready to help the Sooners win games.

In the past, the question was, “could the Sooners defense get enough stops to win the game?” Now the Sooners defense is capable of “trading shots” with one of the best offensive teams in the country.

Alex Grinch’s unit is not only holding its own against Lincoln Riley’s offense, but they’re winning at times as well. That’s a great sign for what’s to come in 2021. To capture that elusive eighth national championship, it’ll take a complete effort from both sides of the football.