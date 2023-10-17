Oklahoma Sooners schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch Big 12 clash with UCF

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, who are currently undefeated, had a bye week after their impressive win against Texas. The Sooners will now host Big 12 newcomer UCF for a Week 7 match-up. It will be the first time that Sooners' quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, will play against his old team since transferring to Oklahoma.

Brent Venables has kept his word on building a different team compared to his first year as head coach when they finished with a 6-7 record in the 2022 season. Halfway through the 2023 season, the Sooners are undefeated at 6-0 and have proven themselves as a worthy contender for the College Football Playoff.

The UCF Knights are coming off a big loss to the Kansas Jayhawks 51-22 in Week 6. The Knights are having a rough season so far and have won only three out of their last six games.

UCF is facing issues with their quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who had to sit out three games due to a leg injury that was not disclosed. Although Plumlee returned to play against the Jayhawks, he struggled to make an impact and only managed to complete 3-of-7 pass attempts, resulting in a total of 33 yards.

The Oklahoma Sooners are favorites to win against the UCF Knights in Week 8 at Gaylord Memorial Stadium.

How to watch No. 6 Oklahoma vs. UCF, TV and streaming:

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) kick-off against the UCF Knights at 12:00 p.m., ET on ABC. You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

Sooners' QB Davis Beville (Knee) is out for the season

Sooners' WR Andrel Anthony (Knee) is out for the season

Sooners' DB Justin Harrington (Knee) is out for the season

Sooners' TE Kaden Helms (Knee) is questionable for Week 8

Knights' QB John Rhys Plumlee (Knee) questionable for Week 8

Knights' TE Jordan Davis (Undisclosed) out for Week 8

NCAA Odds Week 8: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. UCF Lines, betting trends:

The Sooners are favorites to defeat the Knights, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-19)

Moneyline: Oklahoma (-1154), UCF (+700)

Total: 63.5 points

The Oklahoma Sooners football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Oklahoma 73-0 Arkansas State Final

Week 2: Oklahoma 28-11 SMU Final

Week 3: Oklahoma 66-17 Tulsa Final

Week 4: Oklahoma 20-6 Cincinnati, Final

Week 5: Oklahoma 50-20 Iowa State, Final

Week 6: Oklahoma 34-30 Texas, Final

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oklahoma vs. UFC, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oklahoma vs. Kansas, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oklahoma vs. BYU, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/24: Oklahoma vs. TCU, 12 p.m., ET, FOX

