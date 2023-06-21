Oklahoma Sooners running backs the strength of the team heading into 2023

While the offense for the Sooners was inconsistent in 2022, the run game was really good. Led by a breakout season from Eric Gray, the Sooners finished 10th in the nation with 219.4 rushing yards per game.

Gray ran for 1,366 yards and finished 18th in the nation in rushing yards, while averaging 6.4 yards per carry on 214 attempts. Gray is no longer with the Sooners. He was taken in the fifth round by the New York Giants.

This might be an overreaction to the bowl game, but the Sooners’ run game could be even better this year.

The Sooners return Jovantae Barnes, who ran for 519 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman. They also return Gavin Sawchuk, who had 15 carries for 100 yards in their bowl game against a very good Florida State team.

Those two complement each other so well. Barnes is more of a physical runner, whereas Sawchuk brings speed and lots of it.

They are similar to a Trey Sermon and Rodney Anderson’s backfield. The key is going to be the passing game with them.

After the flashes we saw from Barnes and the Cheez-It bowl performance from Sawchuk, the running back position could very well could be the strength of the team.

When Jeff Lebby’s offense is rolling, they are running on everyone. While Eric Gray had a great season last year, the running back depth wasn’t great after Marcus Major got injured. Barnes stepped up and performed well when thrust into a significant role in his first season at the collegiate level.

This year you have Major back, but the running back depth is so much better, with Barnes, Sawchuk, Tawee Walker, Oregon transfer Emeka Megwa, and true freshmen Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers.

While Eric Gray had a great season that he turned into a job with the Giants, Barnes and Sawchuk have higher ceilings. Gray had a hard time breaking away from the defense. That doesn’t seem to be the case with Oklahoma’s lead runners heading into 2023.

With question marks surrounding the wide receiver room and competition still taking place along the offensive line, this running back room has to be the best part of the team, especially early in the season.

In year two in Jeff Lebby’s system for Barnes and Sawchuk, there’s a chance the Sooners’ running game could be even better this year.

