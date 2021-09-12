Oklahoma Sooners rolling, lead Western Carolina 45-0 at half

Everything’s working for the Oklahoma Sooners tonight against Western Carolina. After the second-half lull that allowed Tulane to come back and make it a game last week, the Sooners are doing everything they want against the Catamounts and lead 45-0.

Spencer Rattler’s thrown for 243 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Sooners to an impressive first half against their FCS opponent. The Heisman Trophy contender has completed passes to 11 different receivers in the first half and true freshman Mario Williams leads the Sooners receiving corps with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season. Jaden Haselwood scored two touchdowns and Mike Woods added one as well as the Sooners showed off their impressive wide receiver depth.

After a lackluster debut, Tennessee transfer Eric Gray broke out in a big way with nine carries for 74 yards and one reception for 20 yards and a touchdown. Kennedy Brooks added six carries, 48 yards, and his second touchdown of the season.

The Sooners offense collected 398 total yards and 22 first downs. As dominant as they were, the defense was equally dominant in the first half, limiting the Catamounts to just 68 total yards and three first downs.

The Sooners run defense was excellent, holding Western Carolina to -4 yards rushing in the first. They sacked Western Carolina quarterback Rogan Wells three times on the way to a first-half shutout.

As the Sooners get ready to play the second half, the only questions left to answer are: can they keep the shutout alive? How much will the underclassmen play? And how much will we see true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams?

