Oklahoma Sooners release 2022 football schedule

In the midst of a head coaching search, Oklahoma released its finalized 2022 football schedule.

The Sooners open up with non-conference home dates against UTEP on Sept. 3 and Kent State on Sept. 10 before a road contest at Nebraska on Sept. 17.

OU owns a 4-0 all-time mark against UTEP and last played the Miners in 2017 when the Sooners won 56-7. It will be the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma and Kent State.

After that, Oklahoma travels to Nebraska for the first time since losing in Lincoln 10-3 during the 2009 season. OU beat Nebraska this year in Norman 23-16 and leads the overall series record 46-38-3.

The Sooners begin Big 12 play with a home date against Kansas State on Sept. 24. OU won in Manhattan this season 37-31. Then, OU travels to TCU on Oct. 1.

After the Sooners play the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma squares off against Texas in the annual Red River Showdown on Oct. 8. OU rallied back from an early 28-7 deficit against the Longhorns this season and won 55-48.

True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams finished the rivalry game against Texas with 212 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns after replacing then-starting quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Oklahoma returns home the following week to take on Kansas on Oct. 15. Then, the Sooners get a bye week before a Thursday date at Iowa State on Oct. 27.

OU opens the month of November with Baylor in Norman on Nov. 5. Oklahoma will follow that game with a trip to West Virginia on Nov. 12.

Lastly, the Sooners close their home schedule by hosting Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 in Bedlam and then the regular season schedule with a trip to Lubbock to play Texas Tech on Nov. 26.

