Oklahoma Sooners receive two predictions for 2024 4-Star safety

The Oklahoma Sooners had an eventful weekend. They picked up a pair of commitments on the defensive side of the ball and then defeated the UCF Knights. The Sooners also received a crystal ball prediction favoring OU in the recruitment of four-star safety Reggie Powers on Friday. Sunday evening, the Sooners picked up two more crystal ball predictions from 247Sports.

Powers is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety from Dayton, Ohio. He was once committed to the Michigan State Spartans. Right now, the Sooners are competing with the UCLA Bruins for Powers’ services.

Physically strong, well-built prospect who also has a basketball background. Has been to events and verified size and also put up solid testing numbers which include good agility times at his size. Has good play speed, is aggressive and shows instincts and ability to diagnose plays in run support. Is an excellent box defender. Shows that he can also play in coverage. Ultimately is likely a strong safety or hybrid defender depending on the scheme but is a high-floor prospect who can fit into the framework of multiple defenses and be effective. – Allen Trieu National Recruiting Analyst 247Sports

The two predictions the Sooners received Sunday evening came from national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu and director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Powers was in Norman over the weekend on an unofficial visit and now looks to be trending heavily toward choosing the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners have been active in their pursuit of the four-star safety as they look to add him to an already strong defensive recruiting class in 2024.

There has been some speculation Sooners could go on a run in recruiting to end this month and start November. The commitments they’ve received in the last few days combined with the predictions trending for Oklahoma with Powers certainly support that speculation.

