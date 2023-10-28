Oklahoma Sooners receive two predictions for 2025 3-Star EDGE

The Oklahoma Sooners are staying red hot on the recruiting trail. Not just for this upcoming 2024 class but Brent Venables and Co. have been on an absolute heater in the 2025 cycle.

The Sooners just received two predictions in favor of landing Alexander Shieldnight. Shieldnight is a 2025 three-star EDGE defender from Wagoner, Okla.

Shieldnight is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and has been someone the staff has been after for quite a while. He was first offered back in December of 2022.

Miguel Chavis has been the lead recruiter for Shieldnight and because of the work he’s done OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune both think he will ultimately commit to the Sooners. The two issued Rivals Futurecasts on Friday.

In 2022, he finished with 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one safety. He’s also just another example of how much value Venables has put into recruiting the state of Oklahoma since coming back to Norman.

Oklahoma currently has commitments from three of the top seven players in the state in 2025. They are trending pretty heavily for three others. It’s a possibility Oklahoma lands six of the top seven players within the state. That’s something we did not see under the previous regime.

Shortly after the expert positions went in, Shieldnight also set his commitment date. He’ll be announcing his decision on Nov. 10, 2023.

Thank you Lord for allowing me to play this game🙏I am extremely blessed for the opportunity’s and relationships I have been given and have grown into over these past three years.

‼️I will be announcing my college decision on November 10th, at WL Odem Football Stadium, Wagoner‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZiXMZlOLMI — alexander shieldnight (@alexshieldnight) October 27, 2023

So, the Sooners won’t have to wait too much longer to find out where they stand with the talented in-state defender.

