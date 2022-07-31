Oklahoma Sooners receive several projections for 2023 5-star DL David Hicks

It’s been a day for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. After what looked to be a successful week of Brent Venables Football Camp and the Party at the Palace, OU was on the receiving end of several predictions from the major recruiting services across the country.

247Sports, Rivals, and On3 were busy today, issuing predictions for the Oklahoma Sooners to land 2023 four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek and 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.

All of this within weeks of landing four-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, the Sooners look to be serious contenders for the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, five-star David Hicks.

Already armed with the No. 6 class in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners are on the verge of pushing their way past the Texas Longhorns and into the top three if the predictions come to fruition.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas A&M out in front of the Oklahoma Sooners as of July 30, 2022

SoonerScoop‘s Josh McCuistion and Rivals Nick Harris both issued Rivals Futurecasts in favor of the Sooners on July 30, 2022.

Crystal Ball Prediction from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gives the Aggies the edge

Film

Highlights available via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 17 3 3 Rivals 5 12 3 1 247Sports 5 7 1 1 247 Composite 5 12 1 1 On3 Recruiting 5 8 1 1 On3 Consensus 5 9 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Katy, TX Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 270 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 18, 2021

Visited last on July 29, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

Miami

Oregon

Texas

Michigan State

Twitter

Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me but I'm officially shutting down my recruitment and focusing on these 7 schools@rledits24 pic.twitter.com/hOmDU6y4Mi — David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) July 1, 2022

