Oklahoma Sooners receive several projections for 2023 5-star DL David Hicks
It’s been a day for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. After what looked to be a successful week of Brent Venables Football Camp and the Party at the Palace, OU was on the receiving end of several predictions from the major recruiting services across the country.
247Sports, Rivals, and On3 were busy today, issuing predictions for the Oklahoma Sooners to land 2023 four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek and 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud.
All of this within weeks of landing four-star EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, the Sooners look to be serious contenders for the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, five-star David Hicks.
Already armed with the No. 6 class in the 2023 cycle, the Sooners are on the verge of pushing their way past the Texas Longhorns and into the top three if the predictions come to fruition.
David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas A&M out in front of the Oklahoma Sooners as of July 30, 2022
SoonerScoop‘s Josh McCuistion and Rivals Nick Harris both issued Rivals Futurecasts in favor of the Sooners on July 30, 2022.
Crystal Ball Prediction from Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong gives the Aggies the edge
Film
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
17
3
3
Rivals
5
12
3
1
247Sports
5
7
1
1
247 Composite
5
12
1
1
On3 Recruiting
5
8
1
1
On3 Consensus
5
9
1
2
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, TX
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
270 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 18, 2021
Visited last on July 29, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
Alabama
Miami
Oregon
Texas
Michigan State
Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me but I'm officially shutting down my recruitment and focusing on these 7 schools@rledits24 pic.twitter.com/hOmDU6y4Mi
— David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) July 1, 2022
