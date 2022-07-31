Oklahoma Sooners receive several projections for 4-star EDGE Colton Vasek out of Austin
The Party at the Palace must have been a huge success for the Oklahoma Sooners because Saturday set off a flurry of projections for blue-chip prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. This after Oklahoma assistant coaches posted several “lock” emojis on Friday night and Saturday morning, stirring up speculation about what’s next for the Sooners.
One of those players that appears to be heading the Oklahoma Sooners’ way is 2023 four-star edge rusher Colton Vasek.
On Saturday, the Sooners received favorable projections from each of the major recruiting services, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.
Vasek is a top 200 player in the 2023 recruiting cycle and has the size to be a dominant force off the edge for the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s got a great first step off the snap and shows fantastic play recognition. He does a great job setting the edge and shows fantastic effort in backside pursuit in the running game.
As a pass rusher, he already displays several solid pass rush moves, and his length will help him gain an advantage on opposing offensive tackles at the next level.
Going into Austin and earning projections for a player of Vasek’s caliber right in the Texas Longhorns‘ backyard must feel especially sweet for the Oklahoma Sooners’ coaching staff.
They’re on a roll right now, and with all of the projections heading the Sooners’ way on Saturday, it looks as if a commitment is a foregone conclusion.
Colton Vasek’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
SoonerScoop’s’ Josh McCuistion, along with Nick Harris and Adam Friedman from Rivals, issued FutureCast predictions on July 30, 2022.
On3’s Sam Spiegelman issued a prediction in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners on July 30, 2022. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Sooners out front as of July 30.
Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports issued a crystal ball prediction on July 30, 2022.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
181
31
28
Rivals
4
76
14
7
247Sports
4
—
55
31
247 Composite
4
153
29
19
On3 Recruiting
4
202
38
23
On3 Consensus
4
174
32
24
Vitals
Hometown
Austin, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-6
Weight
220 lbs
Recruitment
Offered by Oklahoma Jan. 20, 2022
Last visit on July 29, 2022 for Party on the Palace
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Texas
Oregon
Clemson
Texas Tech
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
Florida State
Georgia
Michigan
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Oklahoma State
TCU
Tennessee
Texas A&M
USC
Utah
Vanderbilt
Washington
Wisconsin
Blessed to be in this position, been a long time coming…✞ #Top5 pic.twitter.com/RzGNo5fd6Q
— Colton Vasek (@ColtonVasek) June 3, 2022
1
1