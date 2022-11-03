Oklahoma Sooners receive Rivals Futurecast for 2023 3-star DT Ashton Sanders

The Oklahoma Sooners are back in the defensive line game, looking to secure another piece for their 2023 recruiting class.

After submitting an offer to 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders on Halloween, the Sooners appear to be trending in a positive direction with Sanders. SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion, who covers recruiting for Rivals, issued a futurecast predicting the Sooners to land a commitment from the California native.

Once committed to the California Golden Bears, Sanders backed off that pledge in August and reopened his recruitment. He holds offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Kansas, Washington, and Maryland, in addition to the recent offer from Oklahoma.

Sanders projects to play interior defensive line at the college level. He’s a load on the interior, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing over 300 pounds. The three-star prospect has the size to bully interior offensive linemen and the athleticism to beat them with quickness as well. Sanders is strong at the point of attack and displays great effort in pursuit. He does a great job working to get off blocks and plays with really good leverage.

For Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, Calif. Sanders plays up and down the defensive line in three and four-man fronts. He also plays tight end, tackle, and guard on the offensive side.

For the Sooners, he probably best projects as a zero or 1-technique nose tackle in Brent Venables’ defense, but he has the athleticism to play defensive end in three-man alignments as well.

After missing out on blue-chip prospects David Hicks and Jordan Renaud, Ashton Sanders would be a great addition to the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. He’s got the size and tools to be a disruptive player and has a ton of upside at the collegiate level.

Ashton Sanders’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

First Rivals Futurecast since his decommitment from Cal in June goes to Oklahoma.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has the California Golden Bears as the leaders at this time, but Oklahoma second.

Crystal ball predictions are all over the place for Ashton Sanders.

Story continues

Film

via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 — 35 25 Rivals 3 — 61 — 247Sports 3 — 54 61 247 Composite 3 725 62 80 On3 Recruiting 3 — 61 83 On3 Consensus 3 692 55 73

Vitals

Hometown Los Angeles, Calif. Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-1 Weight 312 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 31, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Wisconsin

California

Arizona State

Colorado

Fresno State

Kansas

Maryland

Notre Dame

Utah

Washington

Washington State

Twitter

After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates im extremely blessed to say I have earned an official scholarship offer to the University of Oklahoma #Sooners #OU pic.twitter.com/9Y43zdGMkF — Ashton “Champ” Sanders (@ChampSanders55) November 1, 2022

[listicle id=74746]

[listicle id=74769]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire