Oklahoma Sooners receive Rivals FutureCast for 2024 5-star DT David Stone

The Oklahoma Sooners have been on a recruiting tear in recent weeks, rising into the top 20 of the 247Sports team rankings for the 2024 cycle. Over the last week, Oklahoma’s added four-star defensive tackle Jayden Jackson, four-star wide receiver Zion Ragins, and composite five-star running back Taylor Tatum.

Well, the momentum isn’t slowing down for Oklahoma heading into the second-to-last weekend in July.

On Friday evening, Rivals recruiting analyst Cole Patterson issued a FutureCast favoring the Oklahoma Sooners in the recruitment of priority target David Stone.

Stone, a native Oklahoman who plays his ball at IMG Academy, is one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class. He’s the No. 10 player in the nation, according to Rivals and 247Sports, and the No. 2 defensive tackle in the class.

The Sooners have long been one of the favorites to land David Stone’s commitment, but as one of the top players in the class, he’s been targeted by a number of Power Five schools across the country. He has 34 offers on his ledger, with 31 of those coming from Power Five programs. Of the 16 teams that will represent the SEC starting in 2024, Stone has offers from 12 of them, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, and Tennessee.

Though the battle has long been between Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Michigan State, and the Aggies, the Sooners look to have gained some traction. As the Sooners look to put together what could be another top-five class, David Stone could be a cornerstone player for Oklahoma as it makes the jump to the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire