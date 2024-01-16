Oklahoma Sooners receive Rival Futurecast for 2025 four-star cornerback

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a strong start to the 2025 recruiting cycle, with nine players currently committed to the class. A lot of work has been done on the offensive side of the ball, but Oklahoma does have commitments from a pair of defensive line prospects in Ka’Mori Moore and Alexander Shieldknight, and an athlete projected to play outside linebacker, Marcus James.

Well, the Oklahoma Sooners look like they’re making headway for another defensive standout, four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers. Sellers is a top 150 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports and On3, and a consensus top 30 player at his position across the board.

He’s a player that already has good size, standing 6-0 and weighing 170 pounds, and he plays like it. He’s a sticky-man corner that will play through the receiver at the catch point and helps in run support. He’s got the athleticism to play in both man and zone coverages and make plays on the ball in the air.

For Shadow Creek, Sellers also returned punts, and during his senior season, played quarterback.

He’s a good player who will be an important target to follow as the 2025 recruiting class takes center stage. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has done an excellent job building his depth chart and Sellers would be another excellent addition.

Sellers has a big-time offer sheet, including Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Penn State.

Cobey Sellers’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Parker Thune of OUInsider and Rivals issued a FutureCast for Cobey Sellers to land with the Sooners.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Oklahoma Sooners over Texas and Baylor.

No Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports at this point.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 157 20 23 Rivals 4 — 29 46 247Sports 4 123 17 18 247 Composite 4 151 20 26 On3 Recruiting 4 138 16 26 On3 Industry 4 152 22 27

Vitals

Hometown Pearland, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on February 14, 2023

Visited around SMU game on Sept. 9, 2023.

Notable Offers

Twitter

Thank you @JayValai @CoachVenables, Coach Bates and Coach Jp for having me down, can’t wait to come back 🔴⚪️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/G9HlOB9D2R — Cobey…Sellers ✞ (@ykcobey) September 10, 2023

