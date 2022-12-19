Oklahoma Sooners receive predictions for several 2024 4-Star prospects

The 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing the early signing period, which opens on Wednesday. With Peyton Bowen, David Hicks, and Tausili Akana the names to watch over the next week and on national signing day in February, Oklahoma is busy trying to finish this class with a bang.

The Sooners are also making strides in the 2024 recruiting class. Over the weekend, Oklahoma earned recruiting predictions for a trio of 2024 four-star prospects, who happen to each be from the North Texas area.

Oklahoma received projections for cornerback Eli Bowen, running back Caden Durham, and safety Aaron Flowers.

Here’s a quick look at these prospects.

Eli Bowen, CB (Denton, Texas): 4-Star

Eli Bowen is the younger brother of Oklahoma Sooners target Peyton Bowen. A cornerback in the 2024 class, Bowen is the No. 32 cornerback in the country and ranks as the No. 338 player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Despite being smaller in stature, Bowen is a good tackler. He’s both aggressive and uses good technique to bring down the ball carrier. In coverage, he doesn’t allow much separation and displays an ability to turn back for the football.

The Sooners received predictions from both Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports and Sam Spiegelman of On3.

Caden Durham, RB (Duncanville, Texas): 4-Star

Part of Duncanville’s Texas state championship run, four-star running back Caden Durham is the No. 18 running back in the 247Sports composite rankings, is No. 220 overall and ranks as the No. 36 player in the state of Texas.

Durham was predicted to the Oklahoma Sooners by Sam Spiegelman of On3.

I was told the best RB is the last one standing🤷🏾‍♂️ RING ME!!!!💍 pic.twitter.com/yjEvGONw7P — Caden Durham (@CadenDurham29) December 18, 2022

Aaron Flowers, S (Forney, Texas): 4-Star

Looking to add to their safety depth, the Sooners hope to add safety Aaron Flowers out of Forney. Flowers is the No. 15 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking and is No. 192 overall. He’s considered a top-30 player in the state of Texas.

Story continues

The Sooners originally offered Flowers back on Oct. 24, and the four-star safety took an unofficial visit to Norman on Nov. 19. Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports submitted a crystal ball favoring the Sooners on Monday.

[listicle id=77293]

[listicle id=77055]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire