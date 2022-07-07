Oklahoma Sooners receive predictions for 2023 OT Logan Howland with recruitment winding down

John Williams
·2 min read

The last 10 days have been fruitful for the Oklahoma Sooners, who’ve landed commitments from four prospects: Heath Ozaeta, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti and Jaquaize Pettaway.

Oklahoma’s work on the recruiting trail is paying off and will provide further returns as we get deeper into the month of July.

Still awaiting decisions from several highly regarded prospects, the Oklahoma Sooners appear trending in the right direction with another three-star offensive lineman. Oklahoma received predictions from Rivals and 247Sports to land Logan Howland out of New Jersey.

Like Heath Ozaeta and Keyon Brown before him, Howland received his Oklahoma offer in April. But it hasn’t taken long for the Sooners to make an impression on the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle prospect. Bill Bedenbaugh’s efforts on the recruiting trail have impressed Howland, who included Oklahoma in his top four with Iowa, Michigan and Miami in May.

While only a three-star player at the moment, Howlandhas drawn the attention of several big-time programs. In addition to his top four, he’s received offers from Michigan State, Tennessee and Kentucky.

In May, Howland told RutgersWire’s Kristian Dyer that Penn State and Michigan were the leaders for his commitment. Bedenbaugh’s recruitment has certainly swayed him as the offensive line prospect now looks to be headed to Norman.

Howland will make his decision on July 9, 2022.

Logan Howland’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

3

6

41

247Sports

3

8

46

247 Composite

3

587

10

48

On3 Recruiting

3

9

52

On3 Consensus

3

530

9

40

Vitals

Hometown

Princeton, N.J.

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-7

Weight

265

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 22, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on April 23, 2022

  • Official visit on June 3, 2022

  • Commits on July 9, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Iowa

  • Boston College

  • Connecticut

  • Duke

  • Kentucky

  • Maryland

  • Miami

  • Michigan State

  • Pittsburgh

  • Rutgers

  • Syracuse

  • Tennessee

  • Vanderbilt

  • Virginia

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories