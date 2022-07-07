Oklahoma Sooners receive predictions for 2023 OT Logan Howland with recruitment winding down

The last 10 days have been fruitful for the Oklahoma Sooners, who’ve landed commitments from four prospects: Heath Ozaeta, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti and Jaquaize Pettaway.

Oklahoma’s work on the recruiting trail is paying off and will provide further returns as we get deeper into the month of July.

Still awaiting decisions from several highly regarded prospects, the Oklahoma Sooners appear trending in the right direction with another three-star offensive lineman. Oklahoma received predictions from Rivals and 247Sports to land Logan Howland out of New Jersey.

Like Heath Ozaeta and Keyon Brown before him, Howland received his Oklahoma offer in April. But it hasn’t taken long for the Sooners to make an impression on the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle prospect. Bill Bedenbaugh’s efforts on the recruiting trail have impressed Howland, who included Oklahoma in his top four with Iowa, Michigan and Miami in May.

While only a three-star player at the moment, Howlandhas drawn the attention of several big-time programs. In addition to his top four, he’s received offers from Michigan State, Tennessee and Kentucky.

In May, Howland told RutgersWire’s Kristian Dyer that Penn State and Michigan were the leaders for his commitment. Bedenbaugh’s recruitment has certainly swayed him as the offensive line prospect now looks to be headed to Norman.

Howland will make his decision on July 9, 2022.

Logan Howland’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Rivals Futurecast from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McQuistion on July 6, 2022.

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine projects Oklahoma as the heavy favorite to earn a commitment from Howland.

OUInsiders from 247Sports Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune issued crystal ball projections on July 6, 2022.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 6 41 247Sports 3 — 8 46 247 Composite 3 587 10 48 On3 Recruiting 3 — 9 52 On3 Consensus 3 530 9 40

Vitals

Hometown Princeton, N.J. Projected Position OT Height 6-7 Weight 265 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on April 22, 2022

Unofficial visit on April 23, 2022

Official visit on June 3, 2022

Commits on July 9, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Iowa

Boston College

Connecticut

Duke

Kentucky

Maryland

Miami

Michigan State

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Syracuse

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Virginia

Twitter

I have been incredibly blessed to be recruited by some of the best football schools in the country over the last year. A huge thank you to all the coaches for their time and effort. At this point, I am excited to announce my top 4 schools: pic.twitter.com/wDzVO0ybSC — Logan Howland (@LoganHowland) May 29, 2022

