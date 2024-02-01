Oklahoma Sooners receive prediction for highly-touted 2025 linebacker/EDGE rusher

The Oklahoma Sooners recently hired a new defensive coordinator, Zach Alley. Since then, the defensive staff has not slowed down at all in their 2025 recruiting efforts.

Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates are coming off a great recruiting cycle in 2024 helping the Sooners land one of the best defensive line classes in program history. Now they hope to build on it.

They currently have two commits on the defensive line and they are hoping 2025 4-Star linebacker/EDGE rusher Max Granville could be the next one. 247Sports Oklahoma Insider Collin Kennedy even went so far as putting in a prediction for the Sooners to land Granville.

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 LB Max Granville

6'2.5” / 220

🏫 Fort Bend Christian Academy (Sugar Land, TX)

🎚️6 (Med)

✍️ By Collin Kennedy

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insiderhttps://t.co/G0weAerV0A#XXV pic.twitter.com/NPy5sVKVhA — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) February 1, 2024

The Sooners currently have a huge lead over the SMU Mustangs according to On3’s prediction machine. He comes in as a top 75 player and the No. 6 ranked EDGE in the country.

What might be most impressive about Granville is his athleticism. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound defender also competes in track and field. He posted a 47-2.75 shot put as a sophomore and also got extensive reps in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the 4×400 relay in Spring 2023.

Chavis has started to show he can be one of the best recruiters in the country and if he were to get Granville’s commitment, that would only add to that.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire