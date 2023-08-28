Oklahoma Sooners receive prediction for up and coming offensive lineman from England

The Oklahoma Sooners are still active on the recruiting trail looking for the next members of the 2024 Recruiting Class. This weekend they are hosting several visitors in Norman for the opening game against Arkansas State Red Wolves.

One of those visitors is a guy not many knew about just a few months back but he’s someone Oklahoma is very high on. That is Daniel Akinkunmi who plays in England as a part of the NFL Academy. Akinkunmi is a three-star prospect and the No. 34 player at his position.

He has some impressive offers from the Baylor Bears, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and the Arkansas Razorbacks. It will not be an easy battle for the Sooners but they did get a new prediction from 247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

There are some who think this could be over with this weekend for Akinkunmi if the Sooners can impress him enough on his official visit. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound guard could be a force to be reckoned with if he is able to develop like many think. He’s a really good athlete and incredibly strong, someone that could be a factor inside and at tackle.

Bill Bedenbaugh is as good as any at taking someone with a lot of raw, untapped potential and helping them achieve what they are capable. The prospect of developing with one of the best in the game seems to be what has made Akinkunmi so interested in the Sooners.

What once seemed like an offensive line class with a lot of question marks might be rounding into form and coming together down the stretch.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire