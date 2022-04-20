Oklahoma Sooners receive On3 prediction for 2023 ATH Samuel Omosigho

The Oklahoma Sooners are trending toward a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho. After receiving projections to land the talented two-way player after his junior day visit in March, the Sooners landed another prediction in favor of Omosigho heading to Norman.

Omosigho visited the University of Oklahoma again on April 18, according to 247Sports, and that visit must have gone well because the Sooners received another prediction for the rising three-star talent. This time it was On3’s senior national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton issuing a prediction for Omosigho to the Sooners.

🔮 New #Sooners On3 Prediction 2023 3-Star ATH Samuel Omosigho

6-1 / 200

Crandall (Crandall, TX) By: Senior National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton

Confidence: 60%https://t.co/2KkEmWe5sH — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) April 19, 2022

On March 28, OUInsider at 247Sports’ Parker Thune issued a crystal ball projection in favor of the Sooners. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Sooners have a 98.7% chance of landing Omosigho.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been afraid to target players they feel are on the rise, like Erik McCarty. McCarty wasn’t rated when he committed to the Sooners. While Omosigho has the three-star designation, the offers he has picked up in the last six months indicate he is a player to watch. Since Jan. 1, he has picked up nine Power Five offers, including from SEC schools Florida, Auburn and Missouri since Feb. 20.

Samuel Omosigho’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 — 74 30 Rivals 3 — 79 37 247Sports 3 — 75 49 247 Composite 3 494 81 43 On3 Recruiting 3 — 75 16 On3 Consensus 3 483 82 24

Vitals

Story continues

Hometown Crandall, Texas Projected Position ATH Height 6-1 Weight 208

Offered on Nov. 2, 2021

Visited Oklahoma on junior day on March 5 and again April 18.

Notable Offers

Twitter

1

1