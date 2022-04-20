Oklahoma Sooners receive On3 prediction for 2023 ATH Samuel Omosigho
The Oklahoma Sooners are trending toward a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho. After receiving projections to land the talented two-way player after his junior day visit in March, the Sooners landed another prediction in favor of Omosigho heading to Norman.
Omosigho visited the University of Oklahoma again on April 18, according to 247Sports, and that visit must have gone well because the Sooners received another prediction for the rising three-star talent. This time it was On3’s senior national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton issuing a prediction for Omosigho to the Sooners.
🔮 New #Sooners On3 Prediction
2023 3-Star ATH Samuel Omosigho
6-1 / 200
Crandall (Crandall, TX)
By: Senior National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton
Confidence: 60%https://t.co/2KkEmWe5sH
— Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) April 19, 2022
On March 28, OUInsider at 247Sports’ Parker Thune issued a crystal ball projection in favor of the Sooners. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Sooners have a 98.7% chance of landing Omosigho.
The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been afraid to target players they feel are on the rise, like Erik McCarty. McCarty wasn’t rated when he committed to the Sooners. While Omosigho has the three-star designation, the offers he has picked up in the last six months indicate he is a player to watch. Since Jan. 1, he has picked up nine Power Five offers, including from SEC schools Florida, Auburn and Missouri since Feb. 20.
Samuel Omosigho’s Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
—
74
30
Rivals
3
—
79
37
247Sports
3
—
75
49
247 Composite
3
494
81
43
On3 Recruiting
3
—
75
16
On3 Consensus
3
483
82
24
Vitals
Hometown
Crandall, Texas
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-1
Weight
208
Offered on Nov. 2, 2021
Visited Oklahoma on junior day on March 5 and again April 18.
Notable Offers
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Auburn Tigers
Great visit @OU_Football #OUDNA #Sooners pic.twitter.com/D3qwiMdiBj
— Samuel Omosigho😎 (@SamuelOmosigho) April 18, 2022
