Oklahoma Sooners receive On3 prediction for 2023 ATH Samuel Omosigho

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Oklahoma Sooners are trending toward a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Samuel Omosigho. After receiving projections to land the talented two-way player after his junior day visit in March, the Sooners landed another prediction in favor of Omosigho heading to Norman.

Omosigho visited the University of Oklahoma again on April 18, according to 247Sports, and that visit must have gone well because the Sooners received another prediction for the rising three-star talent. This time it was On3’s senior national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton issuing a prediction for Omosigho to the Sooners.

On March 28, OUInsider at 247Sports’ Parker Thune issued a crystal ball projection in favor of the Sooners. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Sooners have a 98.7% chance of landing Omosigho.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven’t been afraid to target players they feel are on the rise, like Erik McCarty. McCarty wasn’t rated when he committed to the Sooners. While Omosigho has the three-star designation, the offers he has picked up in the last six months indicate he is a player to watch. Since Jan. 1, he has picked up nine Power Five offers, including from SEC schools Florida, Auburn and Missouri since Feb. 20.

Samuel Omosigho’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

3

74

30

Rivals

3

79

37

247Sports

3

75

49

247 Composite

3

494

81

43

On3 Recruiting

3

75

16

On3 Consensus

3

483

82

24

Vitals

Hometown

Crandall, Texas

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-1

Weight

208

  • Offered on Nov. 2, 2021

  • Visited Oklahoma on junior day on March 5 and again April 18.

Notable Offers

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories