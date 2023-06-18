Oklahoma Sooners receive key recruiting predictions

ChampU BBQ is coming to a close on Sunday and so far the Sooners do not have any public commitments.

But, don’t worry Sooner Nation that doesn’t mean this weekend has been a bust. The Sooners have received recruiting predictions for three key players.

Those players are four-star running back Caden Durham, three-star running back Xavier Robinson and four-star safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald.

Why is this so important? Well, those three are very close friends with five-star defensive lineman David Stone.

Durham has talked about how important relationships are so it would only help the Sooners’ chances if his friends commit to OU. He has received two different predictions this weekend in favor of the Sooners.

One of them was from OUInsider’s Parker Thune and another was from a Texas A&M insider.

Robinson received predictions from Sooners Illustrated and OUInsider as well.

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast ⭐⭐⭐ 2024 RB Xavier Robinson

6'2” / 225

🏫 Carl Albert HS (Midwest City, OK)

♻️ Pick flipped from Iowa State

✍️ By Parker Thune

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insiderhttps://t.co/QSoClxPvZJ 🔗: @xavierrobinson0#24k #GoldStandard 🔒🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/K0CrSMsG2c — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) June 16, 2023

Patterson-McDonald received a prediction from OUInsider in addition to several others.

If the Sooners can land those three, I just don’t see a world where Stone doesn’t join them in Norman. And yet, individually, they’d be fantastic additions in their own right.

Robinson ran for 2,500 yards to lead Carl Albert to a Class 5A state championship in Oklahoma. Durham led Duncanville to a Texas Class 6A state title after running for 2,000 yards. Patterson-McDonald is a physical playmaker that plays with confidence and speed.

The Sooners look to be on the verge of landing several big-time playmakers in the 2024 class.

The trio would be a great way to build some momentum for the 2024 recruiting class.

Now, it’s unclear when they will officially commit, whether that’s to Oklahoma or somewhere else but it doesn’t hurt that there’s some momentum for Brent Venables and Co.

So, while on the one hand, there have not been any commitments, on the other hand with the recent momentum of predictions in favor of the Sooners, this weekend appears to be a success.

We are having an OUtstanding weekend currently! I would recommend buying 📈STOCK📈in… @OU_Football #24K Recruiting Class This class is going to be special! 🅱️ ⭕️ ⭕️ M E R — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) June 18, 2023

