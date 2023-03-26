Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 5-star TE Davon Mitchell

The Oklahoma Sooners had been picking up a lot of positive momentum in the 2024 recruiting class in recent weeks. And now they’ve received their first commitment on Saturday night. Cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe broke the ice for the 2024 class, becoming Oklahoma’s initial commit.

And that’s just the first domino to fall after a huge recruiting weekend that featured prospects from across the nation over the next three recruiting classes.

In the wake of the big-time weekend, several crystal ball predictions came through favoring the Sooners. One of those was for the recently reclassified 2024 five-star TE Davon Mitchell. Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports became the first 247Sports recruiting analyst to issue a projection on Mitchell.

Mitchell, who was originally in the 2025 class, moved his recruitment cycle to 2024 and it’s looking like Oklahoma is in a good spot in his commitment.

Mitchell’s offer sheet includes the who’s who of college football programs. Teams like USC, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, and many others.

The talented tight end prospect has elite athleticism and ball skills. Here he is receiving a pass from four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins in 7-on-7 this weekend. The two have a unique connection that could spell trouble for SEC defenses if the Sooners were to land both 2024 prospects.

More Recruiting!

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire