Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a litany of 2024 prospects this weekend in Norman. Among several high-profile prospects was 2024 five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri.

Out of Lee’s Summit, Mo. Nwaneri is a top-five prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the cycle. After his visit to Norman, it looks like the Oklahoma Sooners are making some serious headway in his recruitment.

Late Sunday night, OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a 247Sports crystal ball favoring the Oklahoma Sooners landing a commitment from Williams Nwaneri. As the Sooners work to build an elite defensive line for their move to the SEC in 2024, Nwaneri could be a foundational piece for Brent Venables’ defense.

The Sooners will have to stave off the in-state Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks for the highly-regarded and versatile defensive line prospect. Oklahoma’s done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail, and if they can land Nwaneri, it would be a huge commitment to earn for Venables and his staff.

Nwaneri is a mismatch as an interior rusher. His quickness, agility, and speed make him incredibly difficult to block. On the rare occasion when the offensive line does stymie his initial rush, he continues to work to the ball to make the play. He’s a little light at the moment to play on the interior at the collegiate level but would be fantastic as an edge player in three or four-man alignments. However, with another year of growth and then working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, Nwaneri could be a terror on the inside. – Williams, Sooners Wire

Williams Nwaneri’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 30 2 7 Rivals 4 20 2 3 247Sports 5 3 1 1 247 Composite 5 9 1 2 On3 Recruiting 4 2 1 1 On3 Industry 5 7 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Lee’s Summit, Mo. Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-5 Weight 260 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 13, 2022

Unofficial visit March 4, 2023

Notable Offers

Twitter

