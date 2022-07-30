Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 DL David Stone
Amid a huge recruiting week with Brent Venables’ camp and the Party at the Palace, the Oklahoma Sooners have kept the momentum strong in the 2023 recruiting class.
The latest crystal ball projection from 247Sports, however, went to a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, and a player who’s not even in Norman this weekend, David Stone. Stone is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan State this weekend but sent his family to Norman in his place.
Stone, the Del City native who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has long been linked with the Oklahoma Sooners. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports added another crystal ball prediction to the growing list of recruiting analysts who believe Stone will commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.
The top-50 prospect is a five-star player in the 247Sports composite and has the ability to close his high school career as a consensus five-star player by the time he signs his national letter of intent.
David Stone’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals Futurecast favoring the Sooners in February.
On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Oklahoma as the clear favorite for David Stone.
Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins is the latest to issue a crystal ball prediction for 247Sports on David Stone
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
14
1
8
Rivals
4
30
8
2
247Sports
4
33
10
3
247 Composite
5
23
8
2
On3 Recruiting
4
66
15
6
On3 Consensus
4
22
8
3
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
255
Recruitment
Offered on June 12, 2021
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Baylor
Texas A&M
USC
Wisconsin
Iowa State
Texas
SMU
LSU
My family went in my place pic.twitter.com/LS6cX74txZ
— David Stone (@iamdavidstonejr) July 29, 2022
