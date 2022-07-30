Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 2024 DL David Stone

Amid a huge recruiting week with Brent Venables’ camp and the Party at the Palace, the Oklahoma Sooners have kept the momentum strong in the 2023 recruiting class.

The latest crystal ball projection from 247Sports, however, went to a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, and a player who’s not even in Norman this weekend, David Stone. Stone is taking an unofficial visit to Michigan State this weekend but sent his family to Norman in his place.

Stone, the Del City native who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has long been linked with the Oklahoma Sooners. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports added another crystal ball prediction to the growing list of recruiting analysts who believe Stone will commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The top-50 prospect is a five-star player in the 247Sports composite and has the ability to close his high school career as a consensus five-star player by the time he signs his national letter of intent.

David Stone’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals Futurecast favoring the Sooners in February. On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Oklahoma as the clear favorite for David Stone. Southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins is the latest to issue a crystal ball prediction for 247Sports on David Stone



Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 14 1 8 Rivals 4 30 8 2 247Sports 4 33 10 3 247 Composite 5 23 8 2 On3 Recruiting 4 66 15 6 On3 Consensus 4 22 8 3

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 255

Recruitment

Offered on June 12, 2021

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Baylor

Texas A&M

USC

Wisconsin

Iowa State

Texas

SMU

LSU

Twitter

My family went in my place pic.twitter.com/LS6cX74txZ — David Stone (@iamdavidstonejr) July 29, 2022

