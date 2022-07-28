Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 4-star DB Makari Vickers

Ben Dackiw
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners’ hot month continues as they received a crystal ball from OUInsider at 247Sports’ Brandon Drumm for four-star defensive back Makari Vickers.

The big safety has been playing varsity football in Florida since his sophomore year of high school. He’s seen playing time at both corner and safety.

On July 12, Vickers put Oklahoma, Michigan, and Alabama in his top three schools, and with another crystal projection, the Sooners seem to be in a great spot to land the highly-regarded defensive back.

Should he end up committing to OU, Vickers would join another four-star DB, Jasiah Wagoner. Wagoner is the only defensive back committed to the Sooners for the 2023 class as of now. Landing these blue chip recruits in prime SEC country before going to the SEC would be huge for this OU program.

Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • No current FutureCasts from Rivals

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still has Florida State as the leader for Vickers, but the Seminoles were not in his top three schools.

  • Drumm’s crystal ball projection is the second from OUInsider. Parker Thune previously projected the Sooners to land the four-star DB.

Film

HU

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

86

18

7

Rivals

4

94

18

14

247Sports

4

117

24

8

247 Composite

4

82

19

6

On3 Recruiting

4

116

27

9

On3 Consensus

4

86

17

8

 

Vitals

Hometown

Tallahassee, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-1

Weight

189

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on January 16

  • Visited on March 26 and June 3

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Auburn Tigers

  • Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Florida Gators

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • LSU Tigers

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Oregon Ducks

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Texas Longhorns

  • USC Trojans

  • Virginia Tech Hokies

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories