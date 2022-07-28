Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 4-star DB Makari Vickers
The Oklahoma Sooners’ hot month continues as they received a crystal ball from OUInsider at 247Sports’ Brandon Drumm for four-star defensive back Makari Vickers.
The big safety has been playing varsity football in Florida since his sophomore year of high school. He’s seen playing time at both corner and safety.
On July 12, Vickers put Oklahoma, Michigan, and Alabama in his top three schools, and with another crystal projection, the Sooners seem to be in a great spot to land the highly-regarded defensive back.
Should he end up committing to OU, Vickers would join another four-star DB, Jasiah Wagoner. Wagoner is the only defensive back committed to the Sooners for the 2023 class as of now. Landing these blue chip recruits in prime SEC country before going to the SEC would be huge for this OU program.
Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
No current FutureCasts from Rivals
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still has Florida State as the leader for Vickers, but the Seminoles were not in his top three schools.
Drumm’s crystal ball projection is the second from OUInsider. Parker Thune previously projected the Sooners to land the four-star DB.
Film
HU
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
86
18
7
Rivals
4
94
18
14
247Sports
4
117
24
8
247 Composite
4
82
19
6
On3 Recruiting
4
116
27
9
On3 Consensus
4
86
17
8
Vitals
Hometown
Tallahassee, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
189
Recruitment
Offered on January 16
Visited on March 26 and June 3
Notable Offers
Oklahoma Sooners
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Florida State Seminoles
Arkansas Razorbacks
Auburn Tigers
Cincinnati Bearcats
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Georgia Bulldogs
LSU Tigers
Miami Hurricanes
Oregon Ducks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Longhorns
USC Trojans
Virginia Tech Hokies
𝐴𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑒𝑒 #blessed #AGTG @OU_Football @UMichFootball @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/gxb4IE3xdq
— Makari “Seatbelt” Vickers (@MBegreat) July 12, 2022
1
1