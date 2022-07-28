Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for 4-star DB Makari Vickers

The Oklahoma Sooners’ hot month continues as they received a crystal ball from OUInsider at 247Sports’ Brandon Drumm for four-star defensive back Makari Vickers.

The big safety has been playing varsity football in Florida since his sophomore year of high school. He’s seen playing time at both corner and safety.

On July 12, Vickers put Oklahoma, Michigan, and Alabama in his top three schools, and with another crystal projection, the Sooners seem to be in a great spot to land the highly-regarded defensive back.

Should he end up committing to OU, Vickers would join another four-star DB, Jasiah Wagoner. Wagoner is the only defensive back committed to the Sooners for the 2023 class as of now. Landing these blue chip recruits in prime SEC country before going to the SEC would be huge for this OU program.

Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

No current FutureCasts from Rivals

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine still has Florida State as the leader for Vickers, but the Seminoles were not in his top three schools.

Drumm’s crystal ball projection is the second from OUInsider. Parker Thune previously projected the Sooners to land the four-star DB.

Film

HU

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 86 18 7 Rivals 4 94 18 14 247Sports 4 117 24 8 247 Composite 4 82 19 6 On3 Recruiting 4 116 27 9 On3 Consensus 4 86 17 8

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 189

Recruitment

Offered on January 16

Visited on March 26 and June 3

Notable Offers

Oklahoma Sooners

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Florida State Seminoles

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Cincinnati Bearcats

Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs

LSU Tigers

Miami Hurricanes

Oregon Ducks

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns

USC Trojans

Virginia Tech Hokies

Twitter

1

1