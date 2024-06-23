Oklahoma Sooners receive commitment from 4-Star WR Emmanuel Choice

The Oklahoma Sooners and wide receivers coach Emmitt Jones just continue to add big-time playmakers. After adding Marcus Harris to the 2025 recruiting class last week, the Sooners picked up another commitment from On3 four-star wide receiver Emmanuel Choice on Sunday.

The No. 36 wide receiver in the country, according to On3, chose the Sooners over offers from Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M, and USC. He also held offers from Missouri, Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

This summer, Choice took official visits with USC, Missouri, Texas A&M, and most recently, Oklahoma on June 21.

Choice is a playmaker in every sense of the word for Lancaster High in Texas. He does a great job of using his 6-foot-4 frame and wingspan to go above the rim to beat cornerbacks in 50-50 situations. He’s a fluid route runner who has the ability to create yards after the catch due to his size and physicality.

Emmanuel Choice represents the 17th player committed to the Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting class and the fourth wide receiver, joining Gracen Harris, Elijah Thomas, and Marcus Harris.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire