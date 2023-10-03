Oklahoma Sooners receive commitment from 2026 4-Star RB Jonathan Hatton

The Oklahoma Sooners recruiting efforts are ahead of schedule. On Tuesday, they earned their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle from four-star running back Jonathan Hatton.

Oklahoma offered Hatton back in June after attending Brent Venables football camp. He was back on campus at the end of July and then was in town for the Oklahoma Sooners beatdown of Iowa State this weekend.

Hatton is a consensus four-star running back prospect and someone who could see his profile rise even higher over the next three years. 247Sports, On3, and Rivals each consider him a top-80 prospect in the cycle and top 10 player in Texas for 2026.

The sophomore already has fantastic size for the running back position, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds.

He’s a runner who displays fantastic vision with great cut-back ability. He’s strong at the point of attack, willing to take on tacklers, and can often break through contact. Hatton also displays enough speed to get to the second level and take it the distance for a touchdown.

When you watch his highlights, his running style reminds you of running backs coach DeMarco Murray and former Sooner great Joe Mixon. Both were smooth runners with upright styles that can make people miss, as well as break tackles to pick up extra yards.

With the commitment the Sooners earned the pledge of one of the top players in the state of Texas.

Jonathan Hatton’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 69 — — 247Sports 4 79 5 8 247 Composite 4 66 5 8 On3 Recruiting 4 — — — On3 Industry 4 51 5 4

Vitals

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Cibolo, Texas Projected Position Running Back Height 6-foot-1 Weight 205 lbs

Recruitment

I can’t wait to get back to @OU_Football this weekend thanks @DeMarcoMurray for the invite! #uncommon pic.twitter.com/xMTs1iJdTJ — Jonathan Hatton Jr (@Jonathan6Hatton) September 26, 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners offered Jonathan Hatton Jr. on June 13 after attending Brent Venables camp. He returned to campus for an unofficial visit at the end of July. Hatton was in town for the Oklahoma Sooners 50-20 win over Iowa State.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

