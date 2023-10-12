Oklahoma Sooners receive commitment from 2024 3-Star OL Daniel Akinkunmi

It’s been a fantastic week for the Oklahoma Sooners. First, they beat the Texas Longhorns 34-30. Then they picked up some momentum in the recruitment of offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and safety Michael Boganowski. Now, they’ve added another player to the 2024 class.

The Oklahoma Sooners earned a pledge from offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi.

Akinkunmi marks the 25th commitment in the cycle and ranks as the No. 34 interior offensive lineman in the class. He’s received big-time offers from a number of Power Five programs, including Oklahoma, Baylor, Clemson, Miami, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Duke, and Texas Tech.

Out of the NFL Academy in London, England, Akinkunmi may require time to make the transition to college football. But he’s got a lot of potential.

He’s got the size to be a force for the Sooners interior but also has the athleticism to bump out to tackle if needed at the collegiate level.

Akinkunmi’s recruitment is a sign of the growth of the sport. England, in particular, has seen several players make noise at the collegiate and NFL level in recent years.

The top player in England now joins a Sooners squad that has become well known for offensive line development under offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 OT Daniel Akinkunmi has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’5 300 OT from London, England chose the Sooners over Clemson, Baylor, and Miami Is ranked as the No. 1 Player Internationally in the ‘24 Class https://t.co/aCSqb907MH pic.twitter.com/lW8bROqraW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire