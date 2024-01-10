Oklahoma Sooners are ready for their next test in conference play

The Oklahoma Sooners are back in action on Wednesday night heading on the road for their first true road game of the season. They take on the TCU Horned Frogs who won by 27 and were up by as many as 31 the last time the Sooners traveled to Fort Worth, TX.

But this is a completely new team for the Sooners. Only Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Sam Godwin played in that game a year ago.

That was a game that may have been the turning point for the Sooners. That was when it was evident they had to get more athletic to compete in the Big 12.

One of those guys they brought in to help with that was Jalon Moore. Moore is averaging a career-high in points (9.2), rebounds (5.2) and field goal percentage (54.4%) this season.

Moore talked about what he expects from the Horned Frogs. “They play fast,” Moore said. “They like to get to the rim. So, they are a good team. So, we are going to have a great test on our hands come Wednesday.”

TCU is just on the outside looking in of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Poll top 25. They received votes in both so a win against the Sooners could vault them into the rankings next week.

For the Sooners, they are going to have to win a few tough road games in Big 12 play. This would be a great start and their first 2-0 start in conference play since the 2019-2020 season.

