Oklahoma Sooners ready for the high-powered Texas Longhorn offense

The Oklahoma Sooners will have their hands full this weekend as they take on one of the best offenses in the country, the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns come in averaging 7.7 runs per game.

Texas is also come in batting .377 on the season which ranks No. 2 in the nation with a slugging percentage of .609 which ranks No. 6.

They also have power in their lineup as they have 43 home runs which ranks No. 17 and an on-base percentage of .453 which ranks No. 4. Oklahoma on the other hand averages 9.2 runs per game, has a batting average of .394, a slugging percentage of .733 and 78 home runs with an on-base percentage of .495.

The big difference for both teams is the defense. Oklahoma comes in at No. 1 in the nation with a fielding percentage of .985. Texas on the other hand ranks No. 165 in the country at .961.

Alyssa Brito talked about the challenges of facing Texas’ offense. “I would say, at third, it’s going to be really fun for me,” Brito said. “I like that they challenge third basemen with the short game and their quick. Their whole lineup has speed but what I think is fun, especially playing against these types of teams is it’s the best games. When they are competitive and giving their best, they’re only making us better.”

The Sooners defense will have their hands full this weekend. It’ll also be up to the pitching staff to be on their game as well. If they can do that, the Sooners should come out on top over the weekend.

More: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Texas By the Numbers

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire