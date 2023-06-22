Oklahoma Sooners RB target Xavier Robinson sets commitment date

The Oklahoma Sooners look to be closing in on a commitment from several running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. One of them is 2022 Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year in Oklahoma, Xavier Robinson.

Robinson, a star out of Carl Albert High School, announced via his Twitter account that he’ll be making his commitment decision on June 27 at 5 pm CT.

With more than 2,500 rushing yards in 2022, Robinson helped lead Carl Albert to the Class 5A state championship and put himself on the radar of Power Five programs across the country, earning offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Iowa State in the process.

I will be announcing my commitment June 27 at @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 5 pm… pic.twitter.com/1F8UYU7v3Y — x (@xavierrobinson0) June 21, 2023

The Sooners appear to be the favorites to land a commitment from the 6-foot-2, 225-pound in-state runner. Each of the three major recruiting services, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals, believes the Oklahoma Sooners will land Xavier Robinson. Each of the predictions from those sites favors Oklahoma.

Robinson is an athletic player that will remind people of Rhamondre Stephenson with how he combines his light feet and power running style to create big plays in the running game.

