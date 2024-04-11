Oklahoma Sooners ranked as a top 5 college football program of all-time by Sports Illustrated

The Oklahoma Sooners have long been thought to be among the elite in college football. Where they rank exactly depends on who you ask, but nonetheless, they are a true “blue blood” of the sport.

Sports Illustrated created a list of the top 10 college football programs of all-time, and the Sooners came in at No. 3.

OU is also 1st all-time with 7 Heisman Trophy winners in addition to a record 50 conference championships, while posting the 3rd most weeks in the AP poll (898), and 4th most NFL Draft selections (414), and is 5th in win percentage and 6th in all-time wins and All-Americans. – James Parks

The Sooners were just behind the USC Trojans and the Alabama Crimson Tide who finished second and first. Alabama is a program I think most Oklahoma fans can live with, but USC in front of them is probably not something fans are going to love to see.

But even still, Oklahoma has been great historically. They’ve only had one down decade since the 1950s. Outside of that, they’ve been a team near the top just about every single season.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t susceptible to a bad season, but overall, they are a model of consistency within the sport. Now, we’ll see if they can get back to the top of the mountain.

