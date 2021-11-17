Oklahoma Sooners ranked No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

It wasn’t a matter of if, but rather how far would Oklahoma fall in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-14 loss at Baylor this past weekend.

The answer is five spots down the board to No. 13 nationally for the Sooners in the third edition of the 2021 season’s CFP Rankings. Oklahoma is the lowest-ranked one-loss power-five program.

Here are the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 13. Where does your team rank? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/WvnSQIXDft — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 17, 2021

Baylor jumped up two spots to No. 11 after outscoring Oklahoma 20-7 in the second half to hand the Sooners their first loss. Oklahoma State moved up one spot to No. 9 after the Cowboys’ 63-17 blowout win over TCU.

The top four remained the same: Georgia is No. 1, Alabama is No. 2, Oregon is No. 3 and Ohio State is No. 4.

The next three in the rankings saw no change either. Unbeaten group of five member Cincinnati remained just outside the coveted top four slots at No. 5 after a 45-28 win at South Florida.

Michigan remained ranked sixth and Michigan State remained seventh. Notre Dame jumped up one spot to No. 8 and Wake Forest climbed two spots to round out the top ten at No. 10.

Oklahoma’s five-spot tumble matched Texas A&M for the largest drop of any team in this week’s CFP Rankings.

At this point, the Sooners would need to make history in the CFP era in order to make it back into the program’s fifth playoff appearance.

Story continues

Over the course of the College Football Playoff, the lowest-ranked teams at this juncture to eventually make it in have been Michigan State in 2015 and Oklahoma in 2019 when both teams were ranked ninth in the third CFP rankings.

With the odds now stacked against them, redshirt senior tight end and H-back Jeremiah Hall said immediately after the loss to Baylor that all Oklahoma can worry about now is winning out and seeing where the Sooners eventually land in the final CFP rankings.

“In the grand scheme of things, we all know that it does hurt our national championship chances, but, at the same time, we’ve been in this position before. We’ve made it into those College Football [Playoff] talks before. We’ll see how that goes because we can’t control it. Ultimately, we still have other goals in front of us. We are on a week-to-week basis, but we still want to win these games out, we still want to make it to a Big 12 championship, win that game and see where everything else takes us,” Hall said.

Oklahoma plays Iowa State in Norman at 11 a.m. on Saturday in its second consecutive Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

List