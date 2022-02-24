How do the Oklahoma Sooners rank in winning percentage since 2012?

Over the last decade, the Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the most successful teams in college football to have not won a national championship. They have seven conference championships and four College Football Playoff appearances. The only knock against the Sooners is their inability to break through the College Football Playoff semifinal ceiling. They rank fourth in the nation in appearances, but that 0-4 record is a blemish to an otherwise stellar decade in college football.

The last 10 years have seen six different national champions. Alabama has won four, Clemson two, and Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, and Georgia have one.

Over at 247Sports, they put together a list of the top 25 teams according to win percentage since 2012. Alabama leads the way, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma. Georgia is five, with Oregon, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, LSU, and Oklahoma State rounding out the top 10.

In the Big 12, four schools are among the top 25 teams with the highest winning percentage since 2012. Oklahoma (No. 4) leads the way, followed by Oklahoma State (No. 10), Baylor (No. 21), and Kansas State (No. 24). Texas isn’t back yet, as they aren’t among the top 25 teams with the best winning percentage.

And what about the USC Trojans in the “mecca of college football?” They come in at No. 22 behind the Baylor Bears and fourth in the Pac-12 in win percentage behind No. 6 Oregon, No. 17 Stanford, No. 19 Washington, and No. 20 Utah.

Below, you can see the top 25 teams according to win percentage and their best season in the last decade.

Auburn Tigers (.597)

Auburn wide receiver Zach Farrar (14) catches a pass for a touchdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Auburn defeated Samford 52-0.

Jc Auburnsamford 70

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2013, lost in the BCS Championship game 34-31 to Florida State.

Kansas State Wildcats (.603)

Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs away from West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2012, co-Big 12 champions with Oklahoma, with a loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon.

Louisville Cardinals (.606)

Dec 30, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-1 in 2013 and a Russell Athletic Bowl win over Miami.

USC Trojans (.621)

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws the ball against the BYU Cougars in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 11-3 in 2017 with a loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Baylor Bears (.630)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2021, Big 12 Championship, and Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Utah Utes (.634)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 11-3 in 2019.

Washington Huskies (.634)

Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) celebrates after a sack during the second half of game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2016, Pac-12 conference champions, lost in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

Florida Gators (.635)

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) celebrates with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 11-2 in 2019, win in the Orange Bowl.

Stanford Cardinal (.656)

Jan 1, 2013; Pasadena, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Stepfan Taylor (33) runs against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mike Taylor (53) and defensive back Dezmen Southward (12)during the 2013 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2012, Pac-12 championship, with a win in the Rose Bowl.

Iowa Hawkeyes (.656)

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) scrambles during the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2015 with a loss in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan Wolverines (.659)

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2021 with a College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia.

Penn State Nittany Lions (.661)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 11-2 in 2017 with a Fiesta Bowl win.

Michigan State Spartans (.664)

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III avoids a tackle by Michigan’s R.J. Moten during his touchdown run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2015 with a CFP semifinal loss to Alabama.

Florida State Seminoles (.669)

Sep 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers (3) returns a kickoff in the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 14-0 in 2013 with a BCS Championship.

Texas A&M Aggies (.675)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 9-1 in shortened 2020 season with an Orange Bowl win.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (.698)

Nov 2, 2019; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks back towards his bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State defeated TCU 34-27. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2021 with a Fiesta Bowl win.

LSU Tigers (.709)

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out to pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) during the first quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 15-0 in 2019 with a College Football Playoff national championship.

Wisconsin Badgers (.721)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 13-1 in 2017 with an Orange Bowl win.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (.758)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 12-1 in 2018 with a CFP semifinal loss to Clemson.

Oregon Ducks (.771)

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws the ball while pressured by Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5)during the first half at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 13-2 in 2014 with a Pac-12 championship, win in the CFP semifinals.

Georgia Bulldogs (.791)

Jan 15, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart holds up the AFCA National Championship Trophy at the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Celebration at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 14-1 in 2021 with a College Football Playoff national championship.

Oklahoma Sooners (.817)

DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Baker Mayfield #6 and Caleb Kelly #19 of the Oklahoma Sooners walks off the field before a game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Best Season Since 2012: 12-2 in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with three Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff semifinal losses.

Clemson Tigers (.877)

Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) rushes against Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman KC McDermott (52) in the first half in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 15-0 in 2018 with a College Football Playoff national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes (..899)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Trey Sermon (8) scores a rushing touchdown against Clemson Tigers defense in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.l

Best Season Since 2012: 14-1 in 2014 with a Big 10 championship and a College Football Playoff national championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide (.908)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Best Season Since 2012: 13-0 in shortened 2020 season with an SEC championship and College Football Playoff national championship.

