Oklahoma Sooners rank No. 7 among the unbeatens in college football per ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of 22 remaining unbeaten teams in college football five weeks into the 2023 season. The Sooners have been criticized for lack of competition this season but are the only team in the country ranked in the top three in scoring offense and scoring defense.

Regardless of who you play, it’s still impressive to be in the top three in both of those categories.

But the Sooners get their biggest test of the season as they face fellow unbeaten Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns have had a much tougher road to being unbeaten by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Each week Billy Connelly of ESPN (subscription required) ranks all of the unbeaten teams in college football. This week he has the Sooners coming in at No. 7. First, let’s look at what he thinks their strength is.

They can win in a lot of different ways. The last two games have been both enlightening and encouraging for Brent Venables’ Sooners. Against Cincinnati in Week 3, the Sooners offense was scattershot, but the defense dominated in a 20-6 win. Against Iowa State on Saturday, the defense struggled early, but the Sooners gained 339 yards and scored 40 first-half points in a 50-20 win. They won a rock fight and a track meet. – Connelly, ESPN

That’s exactly what we’ve seen from the Sooners this year. They can be dominant in both areas. We just need to see them be dominant on both sides vs. a good opponent. Now let’s look at the weaknesses.

I’m not sure they can stop an expolisve passing game. The Sooners have yet to face a top-40 offense (per SP+), but they rank 36th in yards allowed per dropback and 89th in passing marginal explosiveness. ISU completed touchdown passes of 67 and 51 yards last week, and, well, Texas’ passing game is much better than ISU’s. – Connelly, ESPN

It’s no secret Oklahoma can’t have the lapses in coverage we saw last week on those two touchdown passes. But of those scores were lapses we haven’t seen them commit often this season.

Ironically the team he has ranked just above the Sooners is their opponent this week. This game isn’t just big locally; this game has national implications for both schools. The winner is not only sitting pretty for the Big 12 championship but also in a great spot for a College Football Playoff berth.

It’s also about bragging rights.

Texas has them right now after a 49-0 win last season. Oklahoma would love nothing more than to put an end to any momentum the Longhorns are trying to build in the series.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire