Oklahoma Sooners’ quarterback still growing as a leader

Spring practice is just a few days away from coming to a close as it will conclude with the spring game this weekend. There have been quite a bit of questions this spring about where the offense is at and who will win some of the starting jobs.

The one position where there isn’t much controversy is quarterback. We know this is Jackson Arnold’s team going forward. It is encouraging to hear the great reports about Michael Hawkins and knowing a veteran like Casey Thompson is there as well but this is Arnold’s job.

Arnold spoke after practice on Tuesday about how much he’s grown over this spring. “I feel like I’ve stepped up as a leader a lot more,” Arnold said. “I’ve got a lot more comfortable with this offense, the decision-making process, just all of the above. I’ve become a better player overall this spring.”

For Arnold and any of the quarterbacks who take a snap this year, it might not matter how far they’ve come if the offensive line doesn’t figure things out.

Arnold talked about what he’s seen from the offensive line this spring. “I’m really proud of those guys,” Arnold said. “They’ve really stepped up this spring. We’ve got a lot of guys injured, and a lot of different guys have had to step up to a starter role. I feel like they’ve done a great job so far. They’ve been competing their butts off this past couple of weeks. I’m super proud of them.”

Sooner fans will get to see Arnold and the offensive line in action for the first time during the Spring game this weekend.

